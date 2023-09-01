Highlights Sheffield Wednesday closing in on loan signing of Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United. Medical set to take place ahead of the deadline.

Newcastle had agreed a deal with Luton Town for Hayden, but it collapsed. Wednesday stepped in and agreed a fee.

Difficult start to the season for Wednesday, sitting bottom of the table. Arrival of Hayden could help turn things around for the team.

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder is set for a medical ahead of a loan switch to Hillsborough.

Hayden has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle, leading to his exit from St. James’ Park this summer.

The 28-year-old spent last season out on loan with Norwich City, where he made 14 appearances in the Championship.

He has not been able to convince Eddie Howe to keep him as part of his first team plans since making his return to Tyneside.

What is the latest news surrounding Isaac Hayden?

Newcastle had agreed a deal with Luton Town for the midfielder earlier this week, but the move collapsed at the final stages.

This has allowed Wednesday to step in and agree a fee for the player ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

It is hoped that there should be plenty of time left to complete the switch, with Hayden set to sign on a temporary basis.

The player’s time at Norwich was heavily impacted by injury, which kept him out of action for much of last season.

Hayden will be aiming to compete on a more regular basis as part of Xisco Munoz’s side.

The midfielder has had a difficult couple of years, losing his place in the Newcastle side following their rise under new ownership.

The Englishman has been forced to take the step down to Championship level in order to guarantee consistent game time.

How have Sheffield Wednesday fared so far this season?

It has been a difficult start to life back in the second tier for the Owls, with Wednesday sitting bottom of the table.

Munoz’s side are the only team remaining in the division that are yet to score a single point having suffered four defeats from four.

It has been a tumultuous summer at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore unexpectedly departing the club midway through the transfer window.

Plenty of fresh faces have arrived at the club following their promotion from League One.

But defeats against Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City have shown how difficult a year it could be for the team.

Wednesday will be hoping the arrival of Hayden will help to turn things around.

Munoz’s position could be in danger if results don’t improve in the near future, so an immediate impact could be needed from the Newcastle United player.

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday.

Will Isaac Hayden be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Hayden suffered from a lot of injury issues last season, which will be a concern for the Owls.

However, if he can remain fit then he is a very solid addition to the club.

That a Premier League side in Luton were interested in his services shows that he still has the potential to play at a high level.

Wednesday need reinforcing in midfield, and Hayden should help to make the team a bit more solid at the back.

So as long as the fee is kept reasonably low, then this is a smart signing for Wednesday.