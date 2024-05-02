Highlights Danny Röhl has led Sheffield Wednesday's impressive turnaround, coming close to completing a near-impossible mission this season.

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has compared Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl to Championship Manager of the Season award winner Kieran McKenna amid links between the German and Sunderland.

The Owls are so close to completing a near impossible turnaround, and one man is rightfully receiving the majority of the credit for it: Wednesday's 35-year-old manager.

When Röhl arrived at Hillsborough, they hadn't won any of their opening 10 games under Xisco Munhoz, and two points were all they had to show for their efforts over that time.

By November, a few weeks after the German was appointed, they were still 12 points adrift. They didn't receive the usual new manager bounce, but what shows how good a job he has done is that they have gradually improved as the campaign has gone on. That is the sign of a top coach.

When they played Millwall away, with 14 games to go, in what was a vital game for them as the Lions sat just outside the relegation zone, Wednesday were still seven points from safety. That win at The Den was the start of a run of 13 matches where they picked up 21 points from a possible 39.

These brilliant efforts have propelled them out of the relegation zone, for the first time all season, and they only need a draw against West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the season to complete mission impossible.

What Röhl has been able to do is nothing short of magnificent, and Morrison feels that he should have won a certain accolade over another up-and-coming coach.

Clinton Morrison picks Danny Röhl as Manager of the Season

The former Wednesday player believes that the 35-year-old should have been given the Manager of the Season title over Ipswich's Kieran McKenna.

He said to the PA news agency, via Hits Radio: "I know McKenna got manager of the year but if Röhl turns that around, he definitely deserves that.

"They were cut adrift and everyone thought Sheffield Wednesday were gone, you have to give huge credit to him, I think he's a fantastic manager.

"They have some terrific players and he's brought in a few good players as well. The job he's done there has been first class."

The German's abilities have caught the eye of those around the league. Sunderland are reported to be keen on the young coach, and the Black Cats are said to be closely monitoring his situation as he prepares for talks with the Wednesday board over his future.

Danny Röhl deserved a Manager of the Season nomination, at least

The nominees for the award were announced on 3rd April, and they were Daniel Farke and Liam Rosenior, alongside the Ipswich boss.

At the time, Wednesday were only two points off safety, which isn't the best place, obviously, but from the metaphorical pig stye that they were in, it was a brilliant improvement.

Rosenior's Hull City side were sat in 10th with the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves, and others in the squad. That's not exactly working wonders, whereas Röhl was turning water into wine with what he had to work with.

The argument for not nominating a manager who could be relegated as one of the competition's bosses of the campaign is understandable, but that shouldn't take away from what he's accomplished as such an inexperienced manager.