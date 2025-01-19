In an interview prior to Leeds United's match against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunchtime, Chris Waddle urged Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club.

Waddle, 64, made over 100 appearances for the Owls between 1992 and 1996, and has urged the Thai businessman to sell up and get out of the club.

Chansiri spearheaded a consortium which purchased the Yorkshire outfit in 2015 for £37.5m. His time at the club hasn't lived up to expectations, as Premier League promotion was the goal by 2017. Nine years later, Wednesday have yet to grace the top flight under Chansiri, with them even spending a couple of seasons in League One.

This has seen plenty of supporters want the 56-year-old to sell the club, as the owner doesn't seem to be willing to fully back popular manager, Danny Rohl. Waddle spoke out on ITV Sport ahead of Wednesday's clash with Leeds at Sunday lunchtime, outlining his thoughts on the situation at Hillsborough.

Chris Waddle sends message to Dejphon Chansiri as Sheffield Wednesday off-field tensions rise

Sheffield Wednesday have been in the headlines already recently, following a disastrous fan forum hosted by the club's owner. The five-hour ordeal clearly showcased a breakdown in the relationship between Chansiri and Rohl, which left fans seriously concerned.

Club legend, Waddle, voiced his opinion on the current situation inside the club in an interview with ITV Sport. The 64-year-old sympathised with the frustrated fans of his former club, saying: "I think they could do without that [Chansiri's comments].

Danny Rohl - Sheffield Wednesday managerial record (PlaymakerStats) Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals conceded Win percentage 70 29 15 26 93 102 41% *Accurate as of 19th Jan 2025

"I think they [Wednesday] are going along nicely. If someone said they'd be four points off the play-offs at this stage of the season, most people would've laughed at you.

"He [Rohl] has got great belief in the squad, they all respect him, his staff work tirelessly. They really have overachieved in my eyes, and they didn't really need the chairman this week having a forum.

"For me, just keep your nose out and let Danny Rohl get on with it. They've got a chance of the play-offs and if Rohl's identifying three or four players, he probably isn't going to get any.

"What an opportunity for Sheffield Wednesday. You can see why Wednesday fans are upset."

Pressure building on Chansiri to sell the club

Fans protested at Elland Road on Sunday, voicing their disappointment at the owner who clearly lacks any backing for his manager. Fans held up posters in the stands, which read 'If the fans want me to sell, I'll sell - stick to your word Dejphon Chansiri'.

The fan forum has only added fuel to the fire, as Rohl is performing a minor miracle to keep the Owls in the play-off hunt, despite the lack of backing from the owner. This ignites fears that the German could be tempted with a move away, should a more attractive vacancy become available.

Waddle also cranked up the pressure on the Bangkok-born businessman, saying: “It’ll be interesting to see how he reacts if there is somebody that comes in and talks money and says they want to take Sheffield Wednesday.

"It’s a great club, great fanbase, great history, and I’d love somebody to take them on.

“I think with Chansiri, thank you for what he’s done in a way, but to go to the next level I don’t think he’s got it. For me, I hope he does sell it.”

As Wednesdayites continue to protest, they will be hopeful that the widespread pressure mounting on Chansiri will finally persuade him to stick to his word and find a buyer that can take the Yorkshire side to the next level.