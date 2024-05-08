Highlights Chris Powell believes Danny Rohl could manage in Premier League/Bundesliga in future.

Rohl helped Sheffield Wednesday with great escape, earning legendary status.

Owls must keep Rohl this summer for bright future, avoiding interest from other Championship clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday assistant coach Chris Powell has backed Danny Rohl to manage in the Premier League or the Bundesliga in the future after the German has impressed during his time as Owls boss – drawing links to Hull City and Sunderland.

It's been well-documented that the Owls looked dead and buried prior to Rohl's arrival after picking up just two points from their first ten games, but the German helped the club pull off the great escape, and he's already earned himself the status as a modern-day Wednesday legend.

Final Championship Table - 2023/24 Position Club P GD Pts 19th Blackburn Rovers 46 -14 53 20th Sheffield Wednesday 46 -24 53 21st Plymouth Argyle 46 -11 51 22nd Birmingham City 46 -15 50 23rd Huddersfield Town 46 -29 45 24th Rotherham United 46 -52 27

However, the good work Rohl has done at Hillsborough hasn't gone unnoticed, and he's said to be attracting interest from some of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is said to be an admirer of Rohl, according to the Hull Daily Mail, whilst Sunderland are also thought to be an admirer of the ex-Germany assistant coach, according to The Northern Echo.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be desperately hoping that Rohl remains with the club this summer, and Owls assistant coach Chris Powell believes that he could manage at the top level in the future.

Chris Powell makes big Danny Rohl prediction

Chris Powell joined Sheffield Wednesday in October 2023 as Danny Rohl's assistant coach, and it's clear to see that Powell has been impressed.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former England coach said: "I think he’s potentially going to be a very, very good manager higher up, whether that’s the Premier League or Bundesliga, whatever he wants to do.

"I think he’s got the makings of that. There’s a long way to go for him, a lot of learning which will always continue.

"We’ll see where it lies and where we get to, but one thing is for sure, part one is completed, staying in the Championship.

"Part two is now about trying to progress. I really hope that we can continue on this great journey that we’ve had. These seven months have been incredible."

Powell only signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, when he joined the club as he'd never worked with Rohl before, so it remains to be seen if he'll be at Hillsborough next season, but it's clear that he's enjoyed his time working with the ex-Southampton coach, and thinks he'll go on to do big things in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday need to keep Danny Rohl this summer

After completing the great escape, there's genuine optimism that the club can really kick on next season, and with the right recruitment, they could even compete for the play-off places.

It's clear to see that Rohl will be a man in demand this summer, but the Owls can't afford to lose him as they will be back to square one again next season.

If Wednesday can provide Rohl with the chance to build his own squad this summer, the future could look bright for the Owls, but they will be fully aware that he could well receive tempting offers from other clubs in the division with deeper pockets.

Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday has been very positive about Rohl, and he's clearly loved by the fans at Hillsborough, and if he was to leave there would certainly be discontent amongst the Owls' fanbase.

They must do everything to keep him at the club this summer, as he's shown he's a top-flight manager in the making.

Positive talks have been held between Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri, according to The Sheffield Star, and Wednesday fans will be praying that the German manager is still at the club by the time the 2024/25 season begins in August.