Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton & Preston among clubs looking to sign 25-y/o promotion-winner

Sheffield Wednesday are among a host of clubs that are keeping tabs on Cheltenham’s Will Boyle ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure as Michael Duff’s side secured promotion to League One this season, with the defender featuring in 29 games and he scored six goals.

Despite injury ruling him out for most of the past few months, Boyle’s contribution saw him earn a place in the League Two Team of the Year.

However, the Robins could face a battle to keep hold of the influential centre-back, after Football Insider claimed the Owls, Preston, Charlton and Rotherham are all considering a swoop for the player in the summer.

Of course, a lot could depend on what division some of those clubs are playing in, with Wednesday, and the Millers fighting to avoid relegation from League One, whilst the Addicks are trying to go up to the Championship.

Boyle is set to enter the final year of his contract with Cheltenham, as his deal expires in the summer of 2022.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Boyle is attracting interest because he has been outstanding for Duff’s side, impressing with his aerial ability and physicality.

So, even with promotion, they are going to find it tough to keep the player, and you can expect a few bids to be lodged in the summer.

For now, there’s still a lot of football to be played and it will be interesting to see who does make a move for Boyle ahead of next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.