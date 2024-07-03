Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield is preparing his squad for another season in League One.

The Chairboys finished 10th in the third tier last season, and will be quietly hoping that they can bridge the gap to the play-offs during the 2024/25 campaign.

Wycombe have already made five signings this summer as Bloomfield shapes his squad ahead of the new season, including defender Alex Hartridge on a free transfer from Exeter City and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on loan from Sunderland.

One of their new additions will know that he needs to make the most of his chance with Wycombe, as he has played for five other clubs over the last five seasons.

Tyreeq Bakinson has something to prove after lacklustre Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic stints

Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Wycombe on a free transfer after being released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic, but he could not do enough to convince the Addicks to try and sign him on a permanent basis when he became available.

Tyreeq Bakinson's Last 5 League Seasons - As Per Transfermarkt Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played 2023-24 Charlton Athletic (Loan) League One 15 1 0 851 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 8 0 0 288 2022-23 Sheffield Wednesday League One 26 1 1 1,293 2021-22 Ipswich Town (Loan) League One 17 2 0 1,293 Bristol City Championship 13 1 0 855 2020-21 Bristol City Championship 34 4 0 2,055 2019-20 Plymouth Argyle (Loan) League Two 14 2 2 1,138

Bakinson has also played for Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town since the summer of 2019. He made the most appearances for the Robins, where he played 54 games in all competitions.

The midfielder will hope that he can settle down at Wycombe, as he looks to establish himself in a League One side that will want to push on next season.

He has played 55 games in the Championship and 58 in League One so far during his career, so he should have enough experience to be an important player for Wycombe.

The Chairboys have a track record of getting the most out of players who might not be fulfilling their potential, which makes them a good club for Bakinson to have signed for, as they could give him the platform to become a Championship player once more.

Tyreeq Bakinson has lots to offer Wycombe Wanderers and he could thrive

Bakinson plays in the centre of midfield, and is probably most comfortable in a more defensive role.

He often featured slightly further up the pitch during his loan spell with Charlton last season, although he is not a natural finisher and sometimes lacks the final pass to create a chance.

However, his athleticism, energy, and combativeness make him effective in a slightly deeper role, where he can break up play and recycle possession.

He has scored a few goals over the course of his career, and is most effective in the final third as a late arrival to get on the end of crosses and cutbacks. His physical presence means that he can also be an aerial threat when he makes those runs into the box.

If Wycombe can refine elements of his game, there is no reason why Bakinson cannot be a good all-round midfielder in League One.

Considering his ball-winning ability and work ethic in the middle of the park, if his decision-making and quality on the ball can become more consistent, he will become a key player for the Chairboys.

Bakinson will know that he needs to return to the sort of form that saw him often feature in the Championship for Bristol City if he is going to bounce back to the second tier, and he has an excellent platform to do that at Adams Park.