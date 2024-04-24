Highlights Wednesday's fate this season hinges on a crucial battle against relegation, with recent improvements and key victories aiding their fight.

Despite Rohl's remarkable work, potential talks with Chansiri could decide his future at the club, with alternative offers on the horizon.

The Owls need to provide Rohl with significant support to secure his future as manager, as his departure could lead to protests from supporters.

It has been a turbulent season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly since the arrival of Danny Rohl.

The Owls gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Sunday.

Josh Windass put Wednesday ahead with a stunning strike in the sixth minute, but their lead did not last long, with Sammie Szmodics equalising for Rovers just three minutes later.

The Owls restored their advantage in the second half when Marvin Johnson slotted home from close range, and Aynsley Pears' remarkable own goal sealed all three points.

Wednesday moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since August with the victory, and they currently sit 21st in the table, one point clear of Birmingham City and three points clear of Huddersfield Town.

The Owls are back in action when they take on fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion at a sold-out Hillsborough on Saturday, and with Huddersfield and Birmingham facing each other, it could be a crucial afternoon in the relegation battle.

Regardless of the outcome of this season, Wednesday supporters will be desperately hoping that Rohl stays at the club beyond the summer, but recent comments have cast doubt on his long-term future.

Danny Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri talks will be a concern for Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Wednesday had just three points to their name when Rohl was appointed in October, and the German has done an outstanding job at Hillsborough to give his side a chance of safety.

Rohl has won 14 of his 35 games in charge so far, drawing six and losing 16, and that is an incredible record considering the situation he inherited.

The 34-year-old's work has not gone unnoticed, and according to iNews, he is on Sunderland's list of targets as they continue their search for a permanent successor to Michael Beale.

It would be no surprise if other clubs were interested in Rohl this summer, and Wednesday could face a battle to hold onto their talented young manager.

Rohl opened up on his future at the club last week, and he admitted that he needs to hold talks with owner Dejphon Chansiri about the strategy for next season.

"It [relegation] is not in my mind right now, but even if you go down, it could be a chance to bring good things together and make a good run, then, when you get promoted to the Championship, you want to do something like Ipswich (who are targeting automatic promotion to the Premier League) has done," Rohl told The Times.

"We need to discuss, to understand the strategy [for next season]."

The fact that Rohl did not rule out remaining at Wednesday even if the club are relegated is a positive, but Owls supporters will be nervously awaiting the outcome of his discussions with Chansiri.

Similar meetings between Chansiri and former manager Darren Moore after promotion from League One last season resulted in Moore's departure, and the pair had a public disagreement over whether his exit was due to financial or football reasons.

Whatever the truth of the situation, it was alarming that Moore and Chansiri could not reach a compromise, particularly as Moore was in the strongest possible negotiating position after achieving promotion.

Potential Danny Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri issues

If Rohl is to stay at Hillsborough, he will surely demand significant backing from Chansiri in the transfer market to improve the squad, but given that the vast majority of Wednesday's signings this season have been loans or free transfers, it seems unlikely that Chansiri will give him those assurances.

Rohl has previously spoken of some of the challenges he has faced at the club, including having 19 players out of contract in the summer, the lack of undersoil heating causing training sessions to be cancelled, and even the fact that he has to approve hotel bookings.

Without a proper structure in place, Rohl is unlikely to be convinced that he can deliver long-term success, and the Owls could be vulnerable to losing him if another club was to make an approach this summer.

The post-match scenes at Blackburn on Sunday show the connection that Rohl has built with Wednesday supporters, and should he depart over the coming months, protests against Chansiri would almost certainly increase.

Rohl is a manager with huge potential, and it would be impossible for the Owls to attract a replacement of his quality, so Chansiri must do everything possible to ensure he remains at the club.