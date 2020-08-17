Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday News

‘Daft lad’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t convinced by potential action

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will learn the written reasons behind their 12-point deduction for the Championship season in 2020/21 soon, and could well appeal the verdict after that.

The Owls were charged a fair few months ago with a breach of financial regulations and only at the end of July were they given the news that 12 points would be taken from next season’s tally.

The Owls have maintained their innocence throughout the period, though, and may well look to underline that by appealing the call once they have overviewed the explanation behind their deduction.

They do, however, run the risk of making the punishment worse if they take to an appeal and many Owls fans appear to want Dejphon Chansiri to just leave it be and not end up making things tougher for them next year than they already are.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said about the news among the fan-base of the Hillsborough club:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Daft lad’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t convinced by potential action

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: