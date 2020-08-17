‘Daft lad’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t convinced by potential action

Sheffield Wednesday will learn the written reasons behind their 12-point deduction for the Championship season in 2020/21 soon, and could well appeal the verdict after that.

The Owls were charged a fair few months ago with a breach of financial regulations and only at the end of July were they given the news that 12 points would be taken from next season’s tally.

The Owls have maintained their innocence throughout the period, though, and may well look to underline that by appealing the call once they have overviewed the explanation behind their deduction.

They do, however, run the risk of making the punishment worse if they take to an appeal and many Owls fans appear to want Dejphon Chansiri to just leave it be and not end up making things tougher for them next year than they already are.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said about the news among the fan-base of the Hillsborough club:

Surly if the @EFL had done there job correctly, the point deduction should have been 2018/2019 season, if that had happened even with the points deduction we’d be safe, think Wednesday got a strong appeal case..we’ll wait and see — Charles Watkinson (@Charles10711168) August 17, 2020

On what grounds? Does anyone know why? Is this just big C chucking his money around again — alex merrill (@alexmerrill1) August 17, 2020

😂😂😂like a dog with a bone daft lad — Andy (@Newso1Andy) August 17, 2020

Oh god no — Adam (@Adam69654400) August 17, 2020

I hope we take the EFLs pants down and show them how truly inept and unfit for purpose they are. I know people say we should accept it and move on, but they need exposing, overhaul top to bottom needed for EFL. — Sam Ramos-Pears (@SJRP88) August 17, 2020

No expert but I get the impression Wednesday were lucky to get away with 12 point deduction. Just take the punishment. — Matthew Bloomfield (@matthefish20022) August 17, 2020