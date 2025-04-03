Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles remains the subject of transfer speculation amid intensified interest from clubs in the Premier League.

This is according to a fresh report from the Sheffield Star, who claim that at least one of the top flight clubs interested in the 19-year-old's signature have a real possibility of featuring in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Despite being one of the second tier's most sought-after young talents, Charles has ironically made more senior appearances for Northern Ireland than in the league for the Owls this term, where scouts from said clubs oversaw his performances over the course of the recent international break.

Wednesday are currently sat in 12th place in the second tier, five points behind West Bromwich Albion in the final play-off place with seven games of the season left to play.

Danny Rohl has already begun to utilise the shot-stopper's services as the campaign reaches it's final stretch. Although, based on the aforementioned report, Wednesdayites may only get to see Charles feature between the sticks on a handful of occasions, with the keeper tipped for an extremely bright future in the game.

Sheffield Wednesday see Pierce Charles interest intensify amid Champions League revelations

Charles extended his spell at Hillsborough last summer, two years after signing his first professional contract with the club in May 2022.

Despite struggling to oust Brighton and Hove Albion loanee and England youth international, James Beadle, in terms of a regular spot in the side, that didn't stop clubs in the Premier League's upper reaches circling around the Manchester-born man prior to the most-recent transfer window, with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur just three of the sides who looked to make a move for Charles.

A move wouldn't come to fruition for the four-time international, who made his debut for Northern Ireland in October, six months before appearing in the Championship for the South Yorkshire side for the first time, which came in last weekend's 1-1 away draw at Cardiff City.

Pierce Charles - 24/25 Stats Apps Championship 1 EFL Cup 4 FA Cup 1 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (As of 03/04/25)

The man who has made seven further appearances for Wednesday in the EFL Cup and FA Cup since breaking into the first-team squad, also kept goal for his country in recent friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden, with the Star revealing that representatives from top-flight sides casting an eye on the youngster.

The publication's report also verified that some of those sides had weighed up a potential move for Charles in January and that their interest very much remains concrete, with at least one of the clubs currently among the plethora who are vying for a place in European football's most coveted competition.

Aston Villa and Liverpool interest in Pierce Charles could have intensified with Champions League clue