Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri insists he will always look to back the head coach after it was suggested that Darren Moore had left due to a lack of support in the market.

On the club's official website, Chansiri has responded to queries from supporters as well as those who attended a fans forum event at Hillsborough on Tuesday.

What has Chansiri had to say about the events of the last week?

The timing of Darren Moore's departure, just weeks after Wednesday secured promotion at Wembley led to many outsiders questioning the thinking process of both parties when coming to a mutual agreement. However, the 55-year-old was keen to stress that it didn't revolve around recruitment but was still reluctant to reveal the true reasons behind the situation.

"First of all, let me make it clear that Darren’s departure had nothing to do with our recruitment process. That applies to the January transfer window and the process we will follow in the summer window. It was also nothing to do with budgets for the season ahead.

"My belief was that we had a Championship squad playing in League One but of course if the manager wishes to add to the squad, I offer my full support as much as I can, which has always been the case. Any player we recruit in any window must be better than what we have to improve the squad, we will always do our best to make any transfer happen in that situation.

"I was asked the question on Tuesday – ‘do you think fans would agree with Darren leaving if I clarified more?’ I said some fans may, some may not, it would depend on personal opinion. I said I do not like to talk too much about personal situations and I stand by that. The only thing I can add is that if I revealed the reasons, I am sure the majority would agree why we mutually agreed to go our separate ways."

Who is set to follow Darren Moore in the Hillsborough dugout?

In the last few days, there has been various speculation of who is to be Moore's successor. To begin with, Carlos Carvalhal - who led Wednesday into the Play-Offs twice betwen 2015 and 2017 - was one of the front-runners alongside former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard. However, this morning there have been reports of a left-field appointment in the form of Paul Ince, who left Reading just days before they were relegated to League One in place of Wednesday.

Despite the speculation, Chansiri urges the fans to be patient as the Thai doesn't want to rush the appointment although in an ideal world, he would like it confirmed before the players return for pre-season.

"We have had many applications, from big names to names who are not so familiar. But it doesn’t matter to me about names, the most important thing is that the new manager will be the right fit for Sheffield Wednesday.

Of course my preference is to have the manager in place for when the players return but at the same time, this appointment will not be rushed. It is all about getting the right manager for our club, whether that is from the UK or overseas or anywhere in the world.

The Owls chairman also wants to bring in a manager which will bring a clear identity to the club as they look to stabilise themselves back in the Championship after a two-year absence.

"I want a manager who plays attacking football and it will not be based on money, it will be based on coaching ability and who can bring the right philosophy to Sheffield Wednesday. We must always look to improve as a club."