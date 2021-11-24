Sheffield Wednesday catalyst outlined as Owls backed to push Rotherham United for promotion

Sheffield Wednesday have been backed to rival Rotherham United for promotion in League One this season after the return of Josh Windass.

Rotherham are odds-on favourites for promotion to the Championship after last night’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town moved them to the top of the League One table.

Over on FLW TV, Marcus Ally and Toby Wilding have been discussing whether Paul Warne can deliver on that tag and get Rotherham into the second-tier again.

Conversation, though, drifted onto who Rotherham’s main rivals might be in the race for promotion, with Toby outlining Sheffield Wednesday as a side to watch.

He explained: “The team I’m looking at is Sheffield Wednesday. They are little bit adrift of a Wigan or Plymouth or Wycombe at the minute, but if you look at their results, they’ve made themselves hard to beat in the league.

“I think they are nine unbeaten in League One now, starting to find ways to turn draws into wins. They hung on against Accrington at the weekend and then struck late against MK Dons last night.”

Last night’s 2-1 win over MK Dons leaves the Owls fifth in the League One table, with Windass the hero from the bench on his return.

The 27-year-old hadn’t featured so far this season due to a hamstring injury, but returned from the bench last night with a goal and an assist in little over 10 minutes to turn the clash with MK Dons on its head.

For Toby, he’s key to Darren Moore’s side rivalling Rotherham: “They’ve put together a side that can probably compete in the Championship and now they’ve been boosted by the return of Josh Windass. He came off the bench and marked his return with a stoppage time winner.

“When they are getting results, becoming hard to beat, turning draws into wins, with the squad they’ve got coming together, they are going to be one to watch going forward this season.”

