Sheffield Wednesday casting eyes over Blackburn Rovers player

Blackburn Rovers youngster Sam Durrant is aiming to earn contract at Sheffield Wednesday for next season.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the 20-year-old featured for the Owls’ under 23 side in their recent 2-1 defeat to Millwall’s under-23’s, where Durrant scored the consolation goal.

Durrant looks set to leave Blackburn Rovers when his current contract expires with the club at the end of the season.

In total, the attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing, has appeared 30 times for Blackburn Rovers’ under-23 outfit during his time at Ewood Park.

His trial with the Owls comes as part of Sheffield Wednesday‘s wider plan to assess trialists at the club in order to get more players into Darren Moore’s first team side.

Speaking recently, Moore said the following on trialists at Sheffield Wednesday, via the Lancashire Telegraph: “We’ll take a good look and think about whether we feel they’re good enough to make an impact and see if there’s a pathway to get towards our first team.”

The duration of Durrant’s trial is unclear at this stage.

The Verdict

It will be a shame for Sam Durrant to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer.

However, it is great news to hear that he is being given the chance to impress elsewhere.

He certainly did his chances no harm in the game against Millwall either, scoring the Owls’ only goal of the match.

What the future holds for Durrant remains to be seen, but for now, he will continue to work hard in order to earn a contract at Hillsborough.