Sheffield Wednesday cast eye on fresh free agent as Moore weighs up further additions

Ravel Morrison is currently training with Sheffield Wednesday with a view to a move, according to the Sheffield Star.

The advanced playmaker will link up with Darren Moore’s squad today (Thursday) so that he and his management team can run the rule on the talented player.

Morrison is currently without a club after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January after just four months with the club.

The 28-year-old has endured a disjointed career so far after coming through the ranks at Manchester United.

Since then he has spent time with West Ham United, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, Lazio, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough amongst others.

For Sheffield Wednesday this could be a last throw of the dice.

The Owls are in a desperate situation in the Championship and are battling for their lives as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

However with time running out the club will need to improve quickly if they’re to get the required points to stay up.

The report claims that if Morrison signed a deal this week he would be eligible for the weekend’s clash with Barnsley on Saturday, but it remains to be seen what their plans are for the player.

But as far as Moore is concerned this will certainly be a good option to have as he runs the rule over the talented, but inconsistent player.

The verdict

This could prove to be a masterstroke for Sheffield Wednesday.

Ravel Morrison is a player of undoubted quality but unfortunately for him he just hasn’t been able to show it for long spells during his career.

If he signed a permanent deal and helped the Owls to pick up some results then it could be a great move for his career as he looks to rebuild his reputation in the English game.