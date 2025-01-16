Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday should not sell striker Michael Smith this month amid reported interest from Wrexham.

Ambitious League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham were first linked with Smith in the summer, and according to The Star, they have reignited their interest in the 33-year-old.

The Red Dragons are expected to make an approach for Smith, who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, before the end of the January transfer window, but it is unclear whether Wednesday would be open to letting him depart.

Smith was not thought to be part of Owls manager Danny Rohl's plans at the start of the season, but after remaining at the club, he has played a much bigger role than many had expected this campaign, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The striker has helped fire Wednesday up to 10th in the Championship table, just four points from the play-off places, but he was left out of the squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Coventry City, which has led to speculation over his future.

Championship table (as it stands 16th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Bristol City 26 3 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 QPR 26 -5 32 14 Millwall 25 1 30 15 Preston North End 26 -6 30 16 Coventry City 26 -3 29

Carlton Palmer on Michael Smith's Sheffield Wednesday future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer urged Wednesday to keep hold of Smith this month, but he admitted they could be tempted to cash in on him if they were to receive a suitable offer from Wrexham.

"Wrexham are planning to swoop for Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith," Palmer said.

"It's a difficult one because Smith is out of contract at the end of the season, but he's up there with the goals and assists for Sheffield Wednesday.

"Smith is 33, but he guarantees goals, he's a presence and he works hard, it's a very, very difficult one.

"Should Sheffield Wednesday let him go? Perhaps if they can get a reasonable fee for him and they're not going to give him a new contract, which I'd be very surprised if they did, but do you hang on to him until the end of the season?

"I personally think that if Sheffield Wednesday are going to have an assault on the play-offs this season, they should keep Smith until the end of the season and let him go on a free, it's not a problem, it just makes sense to do that.

"If Wrexham come in and make you a decent offer, and then you can go and get another striker, then that also makes sense, but for me personally, I think they should keep him as goalscorers are hard to come by.

"Wrexham have got a lot of firepower, and they're desperate to get back to the Championship.

"They've got to get up first, but they'll have one eye on retaining their status in the Championship should they get in, and Smith would be a good person to help them do that.

"I know what they're looking at this season with his experience of getting promotion out of League One with Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, he has great experience with that.

"I can see where Wrexham are coming from, but for me, you hold onto him unless you get a ridiculous offer to let him go."

Sheffield Wednesday must take clear Michael Smith stance as Wrexham circle

As Palmer says, Smith is unlikely to be offered a new contract by Wednesday in the summer, so they may decide to sell him now rather than lose him for free.

However, with the likes of Ike Ugbo and Jamal Lowe struggling for form, Smith has been the Owls' most productive striker this season, and they simply cannot afford to sanction his departure this month, particularly with no guarantee that they will be able to bring in a replacement.

At an explosive fan forum on Wednesday night, owner Dejphon Chansiri revealed that he has not spoken to Rohl since December, and he confirmed that no discussions have been held over potential transfers, so it would be a big risk to allow Smith to leave while the standoff between the pair is ongoing.