Pundit and former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has issued his reaction to Danny Rohl's voiced intention of targeting Premier League loans in the January transfer window.

The Owls have lifted their form following an extremely worrying start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign and now appear solid in mid-table. There is still improvement to be made, of course, and their 6-2 defeat at home to Watford at the start of the month coupled by a frustrating and narrow loss in the Steel City have proved as much, but results have been largely positive heading into the festive period.

At the time of writing, Wednesday have lost just two of their last seven matches in the Championship and they find themselves in 13th position, five points off sixth-placed Middlesbrough and seven clear of the division's drop zone. In order to keep their heads above the water or perhaps even threaten to push higher up the table, the January window is likely going to prove key and Rohl has already revealed his intentions.

In the build-up to his side's 1-1 draw at home to Cardiff City last weekend, Rohl told the media about his intention to sign players on loan from the Premier League who can take the Owls to the "next level". The loan market can, at Championship level, certainly yield mixed results although at its best it offers the opportunity to have a higher calibre player, ideally at an very low cost, and Rohl's strategy has been backed.

Carlton Palmer backs Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday January loan strategy

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, ex-Owls stalwart Palmer backed Rohl's ambition to strike deals for top-flight players made available for loan.

"Reports coming out from Sheffield Wednesday is that they're likely to focus on impact players on loan from the Premier League in January," Palmer told Football League World.

"People are asking if that's the right call or should they be looking longer-term, I think what you have to take into consideration is the amount of players brought into Sheffield Wednesday during the summer.

"They spent an awful lot of money bringing players into the club, they're going along nicely in the Championship under Danny Rohl and picked up another win on the road the other night against Hull City, who are struggling.

"I think what the club needs is a bit of stability now. As I've said before, if they finish the season halfway in the table then it would be a fantastic season for them but they're on 22 points, only five points off the play-offs.

"If they can bring in the right players on loan that can make a big impact, then that's the route to go down. You've got to balance out the books in terms of the amount of players you've brought in and the amount of money you've spent, so to me that makes perfect sense from Sheffield Wednesday.

"If somebody comes out that you think is the player capable of taking the club forward in the next couple of years then of course, you should make that deal permanently. But I think right now it's about being sensible and pragmatic.

"Yes, you can dream about getting into the play-offs but you've got big-hitters there, all you've got to do is look at the clubs up there now - Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Middlesbrough - and the clubs who haven't even featured yet, such as Luton Town.

"So you've got to be sensible although you can dare to dream and if you get the right players in then it could happen. Yes, 100 per cent, Premier League loans could be the way forward.

Shea Charles success backs up Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday, January loan strategy

There does tend to be a division of opinion when it comes to utilising Premier League loans as a chief strategy. However, Rohl's is backed up by the stellar performances of Shea Charles, who has been a revelation ever since arriving on loan from Southampton in the summer and underlines the German's thinking behind wanting additional star quality on a temporary basis.

The 21-year-old has started every available match for the Owls after joining and he looks a real class act, with his composure in possession and ability to break up play in the middle of the park both being key factors in Rohl's system.

Shea Charles' 24/25 stats for Sheffield Wednesday via FotMob, as of November 29 Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 1 Chances created 12 Tackles won 27 Duels won 96 Interceptions 20

He's poised to be an ever present all season long and it's the type of deal which is only going to make Rohl want to strike even more top-flight loans. If they're half as good as Charles, that could be seriously exciting for the Owls going into the second half of the season.