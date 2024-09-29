Carlton Palmer has opened up on the funniest moment from his time as a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The 58-year-old joined the Owls in 1989, and spent five years with the Yorkshire outfit before departing in 1994.

The midfielder made over 200 appearances for the club, and scored 14 times during his stint with the team.

Palmer went on to play for other big clubs in English football, including the likes of Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Southampton, before eventually retiring as a player in 2003.

He was part of the team that gained promotion to the top flight in 1990, and was with the club when they won the 1991 League Cup final, albeit he missed the final due to suspension.

Carlton Palmer reveals New Year’s Day incident at Sheffield Wednesday

Palmer has opened up on an incident where he was tasked with man marking Les Ferdinand in a game against QPR on New Year’s Day during his time at Hillsborough.

However, he had been out celebrating the night before with Chris Waddle and Chris Wood, who were both unavailable for selection due to injury, unbeknownst to Palmer.

“One funny story from my time at Sheffield Wednesday would be when we played QPR,” Palmer told Football League World.

“We were on an unbelievable run in the league, and we played QPR on New Year's Eve.

“I decided to go out with the likes of Chris Wood and Chris Waddle.

“Trevor Francis read out the team the following morning, Chris Wood and Chris Waddle failed fitness tests and didn’t tell me.

“I was, to say the least, worse for wear.

“Des Walker said to me to follow Les Ferdinand wherever he went.

“Les went to change his boots at one stage, and I followed him onto the side of the pitch.

“It wasn’t funny at the time, it’s a funny story for the supporters and everybody, but I actually got man of the match, and we actually went on to win the game and increase our unbeaten run.

“But yes, very funny when Trevor Francis was reading the team out at lunchtime, and I’m looking around to Chris Waddle or Chris Wood, both failed fitness tests and failed to tell me that when we went out on New Year’s Eve.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s win over QPR in 1994

Carlton Palmer - 1993/94 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances Goals (Assists) Sheffield Wednesday 37 5 (2)

The fixture in question between the two sides took place in January 1994, Palmer's final season at Sheffield Wednesday before he moved onto Leeds that summer.

Ferdinand did get on the scoresheet that day despite the man marking role played by Palmer, with the forward opening the scoring in the 69th minute.

But Wednesday completed a late comeback thanks to quickfire goals from Mark Bright and Gordon Watson in the 78th and 79th minutes, respectively.

Sheffield Wednesday finished that campaign seventh in the Premier League table, four points clear of ninth place QPR.