Highlights Brighton unlikely to recall Beadle in January, Palmer excited for full season with Sheffield Wednesday.

Beadle's past performance gives confidence; permanent deal discussions may occur in the future.

Loan move great business for Owls; supporters familiar, continuity important for growth & budget focus.

Carlton Palmer believes there is no cause for concern regarding Sheffield Wednesday's agreement with Brighton for James Beadle.

The Owls have secured another loan move for the goalkeeper, but it has been reported by The Star that the Seagulls have the option to recall the player during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan from the Premier League club, where he played an important part in keeping the Yorkshire outfit in the Championship.

He kept eight clean sheets from 19 appearances in the second division, earning a lot of plaudits for his performances (all stats from Fbref).

Coach Danny Rohl will be pleased to see him come back to Hillsborough, with the German looking to build a team capable of improving on their 20th place finish in the previous campaign.

Carlton Palmer eases James Beadle concerns

Palmer believes that it is very unlikely that Brighton will look to recall Beadle in the January window.

He has claimed that the goalkeeper’s arrival is a real coup for Rohl’s side, and is excited by the prospect of him spending a full campaign with Sheffield Wednesday.

“Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of James Beadle again from Brighton,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He was a revelation for Sheffield Wednesday last season, was outstanding towards the end of the season when Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a minor miracle by staying up in the Championship, he was outstanding.

“So it’s really good for Danny Rohl that he’s been able to secure the services of James Beadle again for the upcoming season.

“There is a clause put in that he could be recalled at Christmas time.

“Obviously, Brighton have to cover themselves, and it is agreed that Beadle will spend the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, but they have to cover themselves.

“Sheffield Wednesday will be looking at the situation, should there be any injury problems at Brighton, and would they have to bring another keeper in at Christmas.

“But there’s no cause for concern, Sheffield Wednesday are in the Championship, and I’m sure they will be discussing a permanent deal for James Beadle.

“I think he’s a fantastic goalkeeper, and he’s got a very, very bright future ahead of him.

“I’m sure they will be discussing a possible permanent deal, but Brighton, at this moment in time, are happy for him to go out on loan.

“They put a recall clause in, but I don’t see that as an issue.

“They’ll only recall him if there is a severe goalkeeper injury crisis at Brighton, so there’s no cause for concern that they’ll recall him to send him out to a higher Championship club.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday under Danny Rohl are going to have a fantastic season next season, so as far as I’m concerned, there’s no cause for concern.”

James Beadle's career path so far

James Beadle - Career league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2022-23 (Crewe Alexandra) 9 11 (3) 2023-24 (Oxford United) 25 29 (7) 2023-24 (Sheffield Wednesday) 19 24 (8)

Beadle has come through the academy system at Brighton, having made the switch from Charlton Athletic in 2022.

He has yet to break into the first team squad at the Amex Stadium, but is already earning regular senior football at the age of just 19.

The goalkeeper is a very exciting prospect, and this loan move could bring him one step closer to making it with the Premier League side in the future.

A permanent deal with Sheffield Wednesday could also be on the cards down the line, although any decision like that will surely have to wait until 2025.

Beadle loan move is excellent business from Sheffield Wednesday

Beadle is a really exciting prospect, and is a great addition to Rohl’s side for the upcoming campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters know him well already, and his previous loan stint means he should slot back into his role quite quickly.

This continuity will be good for his development, and it should help the Owls to focus their transfer budget on other important areas of the squad.

A permanent transfer could be possible in 2025, but Sheffield Wednesday may actually struggle with that if he plays too well, as that may convince Brighton he’s ready for first team football in the top flight.