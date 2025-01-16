Carlton Palmer is concerned about Sheffield Wednesday’s January plans following the latest comments from Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls’ chairman claimed, that discussions over transfer targets with Danny Rohl have not taken place.

"At the moment, there is no conversation," said Chansiri, via The Star, before responding with "I don't know" when asked about future discussions with the manager.

"I have no answer at the moment. I try my best.

"I work 24/7 for this club.

"It is not on my table."

This will be concerning for supporters, who will want to see the team strengthened this month given the team’s standing in the Championship table.

It will also be worrying, as fans will want to see a healthy relationship between the owner and Rohl, who is a massively popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 16th) Team P GD Pts 7 West Brom 26 +11 40 8 Watford 26 -1 38 9 Bristol City 26 +3 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 +6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34

Carlton Palmer makes worrying Sheffield Wednesday claim

Palmer has described the comments coming out of Chansiri’s appearance at Wednesday night’s fan forum as worrying.

He believes there has been a breakdown in the relationship between the chairman and Rohl, who he praised for overachieving during his time with the Owls.

“Worrying news coming out of Sheffield Wednesday this week,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s been confirmed at a fans forum, it’s worrying news for supporters and more worrying I would suspect for Danny Rohl that Dejphon Chansiri says he hasn’t been given a list of January targets.

“First and foremost, I want to say that my feeling is that Sheffield Wednesday stayed up last season when they should have gone down, it was remarkable how they managed to escape the drop.

“I thought this season [they’d do well] if they finish mid-table or thereabouts and kicked-on from last season, but this season the manager has done a really impressive job and they’re only four points off the play-offs.

“I would assume, with the interest in Danny Rohl, what’s been mooted is he was offered the Southampton job to stay at the football club, and I can only imagine he turned that down on the basis that he was promised there was going to be some transfer funds available to kick on in the second part of the season.

“There is also a problem with Josh Windass, he’s out of contract at the end of the season, he’s had a fantastic first part of the season, could he do a pre-contract this transfer window and leave?

“So it’s really worrying that there’s been a breakdown in the relationship between Chansiri and Rohl, and that’s going to be a problem for Sheffield Wednesday.”

Palmer issues warning to Chansiri

Palmer also warned Chansiri that he will be under serious pressure from fans if the relationship with Rohl has broken down.

“I know the supporters are going to be absolutely furious at the end of the season,” he added.

“But, at the end of the day, he’ll do his job, he’s a professional.

“Mr. Chansiri is saying to us that he hasn’t had a list from Danny Rohl, I do not believe him.

“Danny Rohl is a consummate professional, it’s been proven, he works long hours, he’s very diligent, he knows the players he wants to bring into the football club.

“There has obviously been a clear communication breakdown between him and Chansiri and it’s a major, major problem for the football club.

“It always seems to happen with the chairman.”

Sheffield Wednesday situation is concerning

Rohl has come in and done amazingly well at Sheffield Wednesday, far better than anyone could’ve imagined when he was appointed.

This is a manager that deserves to be backed in the transfer window, and doing so could prove very lucrative for the club if he can push them towards a promotion challenge.

Losing Shea Charles this week, who was recalled by Southampton, is just another blow on top of all this.

Supporters will be concerned the club could go backwards unless things between Rohl and Chansiri remain healthy.