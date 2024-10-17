Carlton Palmer insists Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan still has a lot to offer after Danny Rohl confirmed the club are thinking about how to replace the influential midfielder in the future.

The Scotsman has played over 400 games for the Owls since signing in 2015, and he remains an integral part of the side now, even though he turns 35 in December.

Given his age, and his importance to the side, there are concerns about how Wednesday will replace Bannan when he does eventually move on, or even retire.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 14 Plymouth Argyle 9 -3 11 15 Sheffield Wednesday 9 -4 11 16 Bristol City 9 -4 11

And, Rohl admitted to the Sheffield Star that it’s something the recruitment team are thinking about as they look to plan ahead.

Carlton Palmer backs Barry Bannan to continue to flourish at Sheffield Wednesday

Whilst it should be applauded that the club are looking ahead, ex-Wednesday man Palmer told FLW that he expects Bannan to stick around at Hillsborough for some time, as he talked up the leadership qualities of the classy midfielder, as well as his footballing ability.

“I think that’s a bit premature. Obviously, Bannan’s not going to play on and on for years, but he’s only 34, and he’s a very fit player. Last season he played 42 times in the Championship, the season before he played 41 times in League One. Previously to that it was 45 in League One, and it goes on and on and on.

“He’s a fit lad who can play week in, week out. I would still expect Sheffield Wednesday to secure Bannan’s services if he continues to play the way he is playing this season. I would assume he will get at least one more year.

“He is going to be a very hard player to replace. He’s a really good player, especially at Championship level, but the one thing is, you don’t get many leaders now, and he is a leader. You see him on the pitch and he will have a go at players, and you don’t see that too often.

“He is a leader, he wants to play football, and he wants to win, so it’s not going to be easy to find a replacement. But, it makes sense that Rohl starts looking around for someone to do that.

“They will need someone who is fit, can get around the football pitch, can manipulate the football like Bannan can, but also has the same character in driving the team on and getting after the players.

“It will be a sad day when Barry leaves Sheffield Wednesday, but I don’t think that day is coming any time soon.”

Sheffield Wednesday are right to plan for the future

You can understand Palmer’s point here, and all connected to the club will hope that his prediction about Bannan not leaving any time soon turns out to be correct.

The left-footer remains a quality operator at Championship level, and, even now, he is a class above many on the pitch every week, so the Owls are lucky to have him.

But, the club are right to be thinking about how they will replace him, because that day will come around, and, as Palmer says, they won’t just be losing an excellent footballer, but also someone who is a vocal figure in the dressing room.

It’s not like you can just go out and easily find players like Bannan, especially within Wednesday’s budget, so it will take a lot of work from the recruitment team.

For now though, the only focus for Bannan and the team will be the big game against Burnley this weekend, where he is sure to be key for Rohl’s side once again.