In 2020, Dion Sanderson attracted Premier League interest while on loan at Championship outfit Cardiff City. Now he is a League One outcast.

Four years is a long time in football, but it would have been hard to believe that the centre-back would be struggling for game time in the third tier.

Sanderson has only made two league appearances for Birmingham City this season, equating to a total of just 92 minutes of football after 17 games.

While the 24-year-old is seemingly not needed by the Blues, it should encourage the likes of Sheffield Wednesday to make a move for the defender.

The Owls are one of the worst performing sides for goals conceded in the division and, therefore, defensive reinforcements must be a priority in January.

Birmingham City may allow Dion Sanderson to leave on loan

Reports emerged over a week ago that Birmingham may be willing to let Sanderson leave on loan in January, according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

As further detailed in the report, the Blues are keen to bolster their defence in the upcoming window, further throwing the 24-year-old's future into doubt.

The report goes on to claim that the centre-back has admirers in the second tier, which will be welcome news to Sanderson as he seeks more minutes.

If the reports are anything to go by, then a January loan move looks likely as the defender has over two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled defensively this season

Sheffield Wednesday are currently the joint fourth-worst ranked side for goals conceded in the Championship, according to Opta.

The Owls have conceded 25 goals so far this season, which is only three less than the Championship's bottom side, Portsmouth.

Danny Röhl's men have kept a respectable four clean sheets, but have taken some significant batterings this campaign.

Wednesday have conceded three or more goals on three separate occasions at the hands of Sunderland, Millwall and Watford respectively. Their 6-2 defeat to Watford stands out as a particular low point.

Röhl has tinkered with his tactics at the back and has switched between a back four and three in a bid to halt the goals. All three of the club's landmark defeats came with a defensive four.

Di'Shon Bernard has been ever-present in the heart of the Owl's back line, while Dominic Iorfa has been dropped when the manager opts for a back three.

Considering their defensive struggles, Röhl's side must be looking to strengthen their back line in the January window.

Sheffield Wednesday should approach Sanderson amid defensive struggles

When looking for quality in the centre-back area, there is no better option available than Sanderson.

When analysing Sanderson's 2023/24 defensive statistics with Birmingham, there are several key data points that make him an appealing option for Röhl.

Despite playing in a relegated team, the centre-back was in the top 87 percentile or higher for clearances, shots blocked and being dribbled past, while he also ranked highly for interceptions and aerial duels won.

Furthermore, the defender is calm on the ball and is a competent ball playing option from the back, which could lead to stronger build-up play.

Wednesday currently occupy 15th place in the table, with 19 points from 16 games, but have a goal difference of minus eight. Their attacking output has been true to form, with the club ranked 14th for goals scored.

Although the Owls are in a significantly better position than they were this time last season, they still have much to do to distance themselves from relegation.

They will know all too well how much a season can turn on its head post January, and they will need to address their defensive woes if they do not want the opposite effect in 2025.

Dion Sanderson's 2023/24 Championship statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Number Per 90 or % Percentile Appearances 37 N/A 69 Goals 1 0.03 40 Clean sheets 10 27% 51 Interceptions 46 1.25 80 Aerial duels won 66 1.80 71 Dribbled past 6 0.16 90 Clearances 120 3.27 87 Shots blocked 28 0.76 87

Considering Sanderson's impressive statistics from last season in what was a relegated side, Wednesday should be encouraged to pursue his services in January.

Judging from Röhl's tactics this season, his side needs consistency at the back and if they do opt for a defensive three more regularly, then it emphasises the need for more centre-backs.

Although Sanderson has been outcast by Birmingham, his statistics and previous career potential make him a no-brainer for the Owls.