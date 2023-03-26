Sheffield Wednesday lost ground on Plymouth Argyle in the race for the League One title in suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat at rock bottom Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

Darren Moore's side have lost two on the bounce after going 23 matches unbeaten in the third tier before Tuesday evening's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley.

FGR were the better side on the day despite their league position and were able to pick up their first win under Duncan Ferguson thanks to Jordan Garrick's first half finish.

The league title is still very much in the Owls' hands, and they can climb above Argyle and back to the summit when they travel to Cheltenham Town on Wednesday evening.

Footballers generally like to have fixtures around the corner when they are on a poor run, to give them something to focus on rather than dwelling on disappointment and opportunities to get back on track.

That is the case with the trip to Cheltenham approaching, and the Owls will actually play twice before Argyle's next League One match.

Wednesday host Lincoln City next Saturday, meaning that they could theoretically pull four points clear of the Pilgrims by the time they kick off at Wembley to face Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John's Trophy final next Sunday.

That scenario would relax the minds of the Wednesday supporter base, who would have rightfully been concerned about their league title credentials after the loss to FGR, with their level of performance not even matching that of their defeat at Barnsley the match prior.

The Robins will have had far more time to recover and prepare for the fixture on Wednesday evening, but considering they have picked up ten points from the last available 12 in the third tier, the break may be more of a hinderence than anything else.

Argyle came very close to securing a play-off finish last season and fell out on the final day, there are many survivors from that occurrence still in the squad, and they will be looking over their shoulders as the margins get finer and the finishing line approaches.

In terms of having an influence on another team's confidence levels, taking six points from their next two, while Argyle merely observe their grip on top spot evaporating, would be significant.

The Owls would be content with a second-placed finish, but the league title would build momentum ahead of tackling the Championship again.

Moore's men were very disappointing against FGR, but the upcoming trip to Cheltenham gives them an opportunity to erase the bad memories and set the records straight, they should be able to capitalise and send a clear message to Argyle.