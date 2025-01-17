This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday hero Callum Paterson has been named as the player that seems most likely to depart Hillsborough this month, due to a lack of consistent minutes so far this season, and a likely desire to play regularly at 30-years-old rather than sit on the Owls' bench.

Paterson has been with the Owls since a 2020 move from Cardiff City, and has played varying positions in his four years at Hillsborough while becoming a fan favourite, but has seen his game-time heavily reduced this season as Danny Rohl aims to bring through the next generation of Wednesday talent.

The 17-time Scotland international was reportedly close to an exit in the summer, after The Star reported in August that he had been given the green light to find another club before the transfer window closed, but he instead remained in South Yorkshire, yet may now feel it is the right time to depart.

Sheffield Wednesday exit for Callum Paterson forecasted

Paterson was a key part of Wednesday's League One promotion-winning campaign in 2022/23, as he netted some important goals in the season's run-in, then popped up with an extra-time strike in their historic play-off semi-final against Peterborough United to send the game to penalties, as the Owls then went on to win that night and in the final to return to the Championship.

He made 27 appearances in all competitions last season, amid injury issues, as the Owls completed a miraculous survival effort under the guidance of Rohl, but has only featured on 13 occasions so far this term, with no starts in the league as yet.

Callum Paterson's Sheffield Wednesday career statistics (as per transfermarkt) Appearances 168 Goals 26 Assists 14

As a result of his lack of playing-time, FLW's Owls fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, has picked out Paterson as the most likely of the current Wednesday squad to leave the club in the January window.

“I suppose if we were just looking solely at game-time, I don’t know if there is any particular player who would want away," Patrick told FLW.

“After the fan forum events, and if Danny Rohl was to go, then a lot of players could think ‘yeah, I want out of here'.

“The one player who I thought may have been pushing for a move in January is Callum Paterson, due to reduced game-time, and being at a stage in his career where he’ll want to be playing more minutes.

“There was previous talk of him going back to Hearts, so I’m kind of surprised that nothing more has come of that, unless something is going to happen later on in the transfer window.

“He is the one player that I think could possibly be looking for a route out of Hillsborough in this transfer window.”

Danny Rohl admiration of Callum Paterson may prevent Sheffield Wednesday exit

Paterson has been limited to only 101 minutes of action in the league so far this season, but his impact has been clear in both Championship and cup games, and his commitment to the cause has clearly not lessened any further as a result of a lack of playing time.

The versatile 30-year-old was a regular starter early in the campaign in the EFL Cup, as he netted a brace against Grimsby Town in the second round and then led the Owls out in third and fourth round games against Blackpool and Brentford, and his persistence has paid off with a slight increase of game-time in recent months.

His cameo against Stoke City on December 21 saw him net a rare league goal to seal a 2-0 victory, while he had previously come off the bench at Derby County earlier in the month to set up Jamal Lowe's added-time winner, which was preceded by his dislocated finger being put back into place by a member of the Owls' medical staff.

After the game, Rohl explained his account of that moment to The Star, and sung Paterson's praises for his effort to assist Lowe so late on, which may have offered the Scot some hope of a more important role in his side going forward.

“Urgh, horrible! I saw it. It came straight out and he just said 'No, come on!' And they pushed it back in. It was not a nice one to watch, but this is Pato.

"We know what he gives us, I think in such a game this is a good fit for him. You can bring something different in.

"I think we know Musaba, Gassama, these are different players but in such a game it is always good to have him on the bench as a sub making an impact. He gets a big, big credit.

“What great willingness from Pato to get the ball across and Jamal to be in the right area. I showed some clips last night from him again. I said 'Jamal, come on. You can do it, you have his feeling in the box'. Sometimes it happens.”

Paterson has since scored that goal against Stoke, and also featured off the bench in Wednesday's 4-2 reverse fixture win over Derby, so it does seem as if he will be given chances as a substitute as Rohl looks to guide his side to a surprise play-off push in the second half of the season.

Whether he is to leave Hillsborough in the coming weeks is unclear right now, but if he does depart, it will certainly be with the best wishes of Wednesday supporters, due to his contributions to the club's recent success and determined attitude every time he steps onto the pitch.