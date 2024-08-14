Highlights Callum Paterson available for transfer from Sheffield Wednesday after fall from favour.

Callum Paterson has been made available for transfer by Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a likely exit in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

This development comes according to a report from The Star's Sheffield Wednesday correspondent Joe Crann, who has revealed that Paterson has been given permission to seek a move away from the Steel City after falling out of favour.

Wednesday have been active on both fronts this summer in order to facilitate an improved league finish in the 2024/25 Championship campaign, where expectation is somewhat higher following Danny Röhl's success at keeping the club in the division against all odds last term.

The popular German boss has made 10 signings to date including the return of last season's loan stars in James Beadle and Ike Ugbo alongside Max Lowe after his departure from fierce rivals Sheffield United.

However, experienced players who played an instrumental role in the club's promotion via the League One play-offs in 2022/23, such as Will Vaulks, Reece James, George Byers and Lee Gregory have all been moved on in recent months and Paterson is poised to leave too, indicating Wednesday's desire to head in a different direction.

Callum Paterson set to leave Sheffield Wednesday

Crann's report states that it was made clear Paterson's game time under Röhl will be limited moving forward, with the Scotsman since being granted the green light to try and find another club between now and the transfer window deadline at the end of the month.

Paterson made 27 appearances for Wednesday last season but started on just nine occasions under Röhl, none of which came following the turn of the year.

No destinations have yet been mooted for the 29-year-old, who boasts three promotions under his belt and has made more than 150 appearances for the Owls after arriving from Championship rivals Cardiff City nearly four years ago.

Callum Paterson's stats for Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Championship 45 9 3 2021/22 League One 45 6 3 2022/23 League One 38 8 2 2023/24 Championship 27 0 2

The update adds that the utility player is "likely to feature" in the Owls' EFL Cup trip to Hull City this evening, with Röhl set to sanction wholesale changes to his side from the opening day victory against Plymouth Argyle.

Paterson recently saw a one-year option activated on his contract, so it is likely that a transfer fee will be required to take him away from Hillsborough, but Röhl is evidently intent on cutting down his squad and Wednesday are said to be open to the idea of moving him on.

Sheffield Wednesday, Callum Paterson call may be the right option

Unfortunately, football often leaves little room for sentiment and despite Paterson's status as a cult hero among Wednesdayites - just as he was at Cardiff, for that matter - a permanent exit does appear to be the right call for both parties.

Now 29, Paterson will rightly want to be playing week in, week-out and Wednesday understandably cannot accommodate that. Paterson provides unique versatility, having played in every outfield position at some stage in his career, alongside renowned passion, grit and work-ethic, but perhaps does not quite bring the technical qualities in possession to thrive in a Röhl side that is now looking to dominate more of the ball against opponents.

Those attributes, however, should mean there will be no shortage of suitors contesting for Paterson's services in the coming weeks and he would be sure to leave with the best wishes of everyone at Wednesday.