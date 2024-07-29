This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Callum Paterson has been tipped to play an important role for Sheffield Wednesday in the upcoming 2024-25 Championship season - despite the club having an abundance of attacking options.

Paterson joined the Owls from Cardiff City in September 2020 and has been a popular figure at Hillsborough, with his versatility meaning he can play all over the pitch, from full-back to striker.

It's rare to see a player able to do this, and it makes Paterson an important player as he's great for squad depth and cover. Despite the Owls making a number of signings this summer, the Scottish international has been backed to play an important role for Danny Rohl's side this coming season.

Callum Paterson has an important role to play for Sheffield Wednesday

One of FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundits, Callum Maxted, believes that there's still a place for Paterson in the Wednesday squad, and he could be an important player off the bench when the Championship season gets underway, with the Owls urged to keep the Scotsman around instead of considering getting rid of him with less than a year to go on his contract at Hillsborough.

Speaking to Football League World, Callum said: "The thing with Callum Paterson is that he can play in any position that he is asked to play.

“I think that’s going to help him in the long run, and help him get minutes this season, even if it’s just from the bench, because he is going to be an important player for the press that Rohl wants.

“We all know that’s the type of player he is, and that’s the type of player he’s always been. He works hard, he runs, he presses and shuts down.

“When you’re looking at the last 20 minutes when defenders don’t want to be run at, or they don’t want to be pressed, or shut down, that’s when you let him come on and do what he needs to do.

“That’s a really important point, because he can play in a number of important positions and still be great."

Callum Paterson's versatility hands Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl a rare asset

The 29-year-old missed a large chunk of the 2023/24 season through injury, but in his 25 Championship appearances he played right-wing, right-back and striker, and he's shown in the past he can play in other positions too.

He's also played as an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder, and on the left previously, meaning the only positions he hasn't played are centre-back and goalkeeper.

Callum Paterson's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Hearts 2012-17 160 39 21 Cardiff City 2017-20 155 23 13 Sheffield Wednesday 2020- 106 21 8

It's incredibly rare to see a player so versatile, and it makes him an attractive player for clubs. This means that, despite their transfer business, Paterson could still play an important role this season, and when he was available, he was used on a regular basis by Rohl at the back end of the 23/24 campaign.

With just a year left on his contract at Wednesday, it's set to be a big season for Paterson, and the versatile Scottish international will be looking to do enough to extend his stay at Hillsborough.