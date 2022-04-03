Sheffield Wednesday braced for summer transfer interest in key man

Sheffield Wednesday are expecting a battle to keep hold of influential defender Dominic Iorfa this summer.

The 26-year-old has spent the past three-and-a-half years at Hillsborough and he has impressed on the whole, although injuries have restricted the impact he has managed to make.

However, after terrible luck this season, Iorfa is now fit and starting for Darren Moore’s side, as he played 66 minutes in the 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

Winning promotion will be the only focus for the player in the coming months, with Wednesday firmly in the hunt to secure an immediate return back to the Championship.

Yet, in the long-term, The Athletic have revealed there are doubts about where Iorfa will be playing his football.

They confirm the likes of West Brom and Birmingham City, among others, have shown an interest in the former Wolves man previously and with his contract expiring in 2023, even if the club do have an option to extend by a year, there could be a decision to make in the summer.

The update adds that Wednesday expect further interest, so it could depend on whether they do go up this season.

The verdict

In truth, it’s probably no surprise that there would be clubs chasing Iorfa because he is a defender that has a lot of quality with his physicality and his pace.

When fit he is comfortably capable of playing at Championship level and you would expect someone with his ability wants to play at the highest level possible.

Ultimately though, the only thing that matters now is trying to help the Owls go back up and you would then expect talks on his future to come in the summer when the club know what league they will be playing in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.