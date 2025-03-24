Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of exciting youngster Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri as his goalscoring form attracts attention from Premier League clubs.

The 15-year-old, who is the son of former player Danny, and brother of Owls forward Bailey, is the latest highly-rated youngster to come through the ranks at Hillsborough.

Cadamarteri has been prolific for Wednesday at youth level this season, finding the net 40 times in the campaign, with 15 of those coming for the U18s, even though it’s a big step up for the teenager.

Yet, perhaps understandably, Cadamarteri’s impressive performances have caught the eye of clubs in the top-flight.

That’s after the Sheffield Star revealed that the Yorkshire outfit have already received ‘numerous’ offers for the player from clubs, but they have been turned down by Wednesday, who are keen to keep him, with Cadamarteri having trained with Danny Rohl's side this season.

However, the update also states that they are expecting more offers in the future, so Cadamarteri still faces a somewhat uncertain future.

Due to his age, Wednesday are not able to tie the attacker down to a professional contract, and that won’t change until his 17th birthday.

All the club can do is offer early scholarship terms, which they have done, but they are still vulnerable to losing Cadamarteri if the player wants to depart, although they will be entitled to compensation, even if that’s highly unlikely to reflect his true potential.

Sheffield Wednesday must try and build around talented youngsters

Firstly, it should be said that Wednesday’s academy, and all involved, deserve credit for producing players that are attracting Premier League interest.

That indicates they are doing a lot right when it comes to coaching and developing youngsters, and it’s something that they should be pleased with.

Of course, in this instance, it’s now about convincing Cadamarteri that his career will be best served by staying at Hillsborough, but they are vulnerable to other clubs trying to poach him at the moment.

From Cadamarteri’s perspective, he is clearly enjoying his football right now, and he obviously comes from a very good background in the game, so you can be sure that those around him will know what’s best as he looks to fulfil his potential.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but Wednesday will be hoping he sticks around for the long-term, and eventually replicates this goalscoring form for the senior side down the line.