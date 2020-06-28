Sheffield Wednesday boss makes ‘bizarre’ selection call regarding player wanted by Rangers, Celtic, Norwich

Morgan Fox has today travelled with the Sheffield Wednesday squad to face Bristol City, despite news earlier in the week confirming the full-back had rejected a contract offer from the club.

Fox, along with Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri had all rejected new contract offers from the club, as it was confirmed this week that the trio will leave at the end of this month.

Today as Sheffield Wednesday travelled to Bristol City, Owls boss Garry Monk selected Fox in the match-day squad. The Welshman started on the bench, and much to the disbelief of Wednesday fans.

Fox, 26, has been one of Wednesday’s better performers this season. He joined from Charlton in 2016 and has had contested spells in and out of the Wednesday first-team since, even dropping into the development squad on occasion.

Can you get 100% on this Sheffield Wednesday quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Barry Bannan Ben Hughes Jordan Rhodes Sam Winnall

But this season has seen Fox prevail as one of Wednesday’s best assets, and arguably one of the league’s best left-backs. His form made him a target of both Celtic and Rangers at the start of the month, and it looks like the two will battle for his signature next month.

Also said to be in the running for Fox is both Norwich City and Middlesbrough amongst passing others.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich look set for an immediate return to the Championship next season, whilst Boro look set for another term of Championship football after their appointment of Neil Warnock.

The verdict

News broke that Fox had travelled with the squad this morning, and to see him named on the bench will leave a lot of Wednesday fans wondering why.

Perhaps Monk just needed the numbers, but nevertheless, with Fox seemingly unwilling to play for Wednesday anymore, it makes Monk’s selection of him whilst disregarding Fletcher and Forestieri all the more strange.