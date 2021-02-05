Sheffield Wednesday boss issues injury update ahead of Millwall test

Sheffield Wednesday face another tricky test as they take on Millwall on Saturday.

The Owls will be full of confidence going into the clash with the Lions after securing back-to-back victories over Preston North End and Bournemouth during the week.

A victory at The Den will do wonders for the team’s hopes of securing survival, but according to Thompson, the club are dealing with a number of injury concerns as the hectic run of fixtures continues this weekend.

Speaking to the press, Thompson said: “There are one or two sore bodies about, one or two little niggles and we’ll make a decision on those today.

“Liam Shaw was back on the grass yesterday and the day before, Odubajo will be a few weeks, and Van Aken unfortunately landed awkwardly on his ankle in the 23s last week.

“I feel for him, he’s put a lot of work into his rehab.”

Another player who is a concern for the clash is Calum Paterson who suffered an ankle knock in the 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Discussing the injury, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Thompson added: “He will be assessed today. He tweaked his ankle. We are hopeful he will be okay but we won’t know until later.”

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday will be more than ready for this clash with Millwall.

While The Den is a tough place to visit there’s no doubting the confidence that will be in Neil Thompson’s squad of players right now.

While the Owls still have work to do in their push to avoid the drop there’s no doubt that the team are giving their all and seem to be on the right track to securing the positive results needed.