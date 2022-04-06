Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore shares Bolton Wanderers verdict ahead of Saturday’s clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has praised Bolton Wanderers for the style of football that they play under the guidance of Ian Evatt ahead of this weekend’s clash between the two teams.

The Trotters have established themselves at this level following their promotion to the third-tier last season.

Certainly not afraid to take the game to their opponents, Bolton have scored a respectable total of 62 goals in the 41 games that they have participated in.

Wednesday were able to keep the Trotters quiet earlier this season at Hillsborough as Lee Gregory’s strike proved to be the difference in this particular clash.

Whereas Bolton are no longer considered as contenders for a play-off place, the Owls will be looking to retain their spot in the top-six in the coming weeks.

Currently on a five-game unbeaten run in League One, Wednesday will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result at the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend.

Ahead of this game, Moore has shared an honest verdict on the Trotters.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about this weekend’s opponents, Moore said: “Before we move on to the MK Dons game, we will focus on Bolton.

“They are a good team and Ian (Evatt) has got them playing wonderful football and we look forward to the game.”

The Verdict

Moore’s assessment of Bolton is a fair one as the League One outfit have produced some memorable displays in this division since the turn of the year.

Particularly impressive during their meeting with Sunderland in January, the Trotters sealed a 6-0 win in front of their supporters.

In order to have the best chance of overcoming the threat that Bolton are set to pose on Saturday, Wednesday will need to prevent Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson from making an impact in this game.

Charles has provided nine direct goal contributions for the Trotters since joining the club earlier this year whilst Bodvarsson netted a superb equaliser in his side’s draw with rivals Wigan Athletic last weekend.