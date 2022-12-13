Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore reveals stance on 20-year-old ahead of January window

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he has been impressed with Hassan Ayari during the attacking midfielder’s trial period at the club.

The Owls are now having discussions regarding the 20-year-old’s current situation as he is still under contract at Sheffield United.

Earlier this year, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed that he is willing to let Ayari move on to pastures new after the attacker expressed a desire to leave Bramall Lane.

Ayari’s loan spell at Scarborough Athletic was cut short in October and he has since featured for Wednesday’s Under-21 side on a trial basis.

It is understood that the Blades will be seeking a fee for Ayari from Wednesday and will at the very least demand a sell-on clause to be included as part of the deal.

With the transfer window set to open next month, the Owls could potentially step up this particular pursuit by submitting an offer.

Making reference to Ayari, Moore has admitted that the attacking midfielder has done well since joining the club on trial.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said: “He [Ayari] has been another one that’s done really well when he’s been with us.

“It’s difficult for players when they come in on trial and have to stake a claim, but he’s had a good time with us and enjoyed being here.

“We like what we see of him, but he’s not our player.

“So we’re having discussions about him and where he’s at.

“Like I say, he’s come in and done well, but he’s not our player – we just got an opportunity to have a look at him.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Des Walker Yes No

The Verdict

Whereas Sheffield United are willing to part ways with Ayari, it remains to be seen whether they are open to the possibility of negotiating a deal with Wednesday.

If an agreement can be reached, Ayari will become the first player to move between the clubs for a regular transfer fee since Terry Curran (1982).

Yet to make a Football League appearance during his career, it may take the attacking midfielder some time to adjust to life in the third-tier.

By learning from Moore’s guidance, Ayari could eventually become an influential figure for the Owls in future seasons.