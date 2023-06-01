Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness is not someone that has been "spoken about in great length" by Sheffield Wednesday, according to Owls boss Darren Moore.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Wednesday and the Yorkshire club have been linked with a fresh move for him this summer now that their Championship status has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday linked with Mark McGuinness

The Owls beat Barnsley in the League One play-off final on Monday and reports later emerged suggesting that they would test Cardiff's resolve concerning the central defender.

McGuinness impressed while on loan at Wednesday and was recalled by the Bluebirds in January - going on to feature in every Championship game following his return and helping his side avoid relegation.

The defender was said to be on Moore's summer wishlist as he tools up for life back in the second tier but the Owls boss has played down suggestions he would try to strike a fresh deal with Cardiff in the upcoming window.

Darren Moore's hints at Mark McGuinness stance

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield during Wednesday's promotion celebrations, he responded to the rumours concerning McGuinness.

"Mark has not been somebody that we've spoken about in great length," said Moore.

"In terms of any of the players out there, there's none that we're talking to at the moment because I think it's essential that myself and the chairman get together first.

"The strategic plan we've got, it's how far we can go with that plan and how aggressive we can go with that plan at this stage."

A fresh move for McGuinness would have made a lot of sense given his success at Wednesday in the first half of the season, the departures of loan signings Reece James and Aden Flint, and with the likes of Liam Palmer, Ben Heneghan, and Michael Ihiekwe not getting any younger.

What is Mark McGuiness' contract situation at Cardiff City?

The 22-year-old signed permanently from Arsenal in the summer of 2021 and signed a three-year contract with the Blues. As such, his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

With McGuinness entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer, Cardiff may be forced to consider any reasonable bids for him in the upcoming window.

Turning those down would be a risk as it could mean they see the defender leave as a free agent next summer, which would likely mean they only received a nominal compensation fee.