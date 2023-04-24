Despite a very recent blip and dip in form, Sheffield Wednesday have had a strong season in League One.

Indeed, after another win at the weekend, the Owls sit third in the third tier, just one point behind Ipswich in second, and two behind league leaders Plymouth.

Their season has been so impressive that Wednesday boss Darren Moore found himself nominated for the EFL League One Manager of the Season award at the EFL awards last night.

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan also found himself shortlisted for the League One Player of the Season award, too.

Neither would win their respective awards, but their nominations reflect it has been a strong campaign, and one they hope will end in promotion - be it automatically, or via the play-offs.

What did Darren Moore say about Harry Maguire?

Speaking at the EFL awards, as mentioned above, Moore, having been a central defender during his playing days, was asked about England and Man Utd centre-half Harry Maguire.

Despite most people feeling that the 30-year-old has had a tough campaign, Moore jumped immediately to Maguire's defence, claiming that the United skipper is an exceptional player.

The Owls manager told talkSPORT: "For me, being a player that played in the position that Harry Maguire plays in, I think he's an exceptional player,"

"He's an international, he's graced the Premier League and he's won so many awards, and will continue to win awards.

"Where the negativity comes from I really do not know, and I'm speaking as somebody that's played the game, and an expert, and now in the managerial side, I just do not know.

"But, credit to Harry, his mentality is absolutely exceptional - second to none.

"My message with him is just continue doing what you're doing because what you're doing is great, it's excellent, and keep pushing on."

Is what Moore saying about Harry Maguire accurate?

I think you would have to say so.

Look, Maguire has obviously had a tough campaign at Manchester United with Erik ten Hag coming in.

He remains captain of the club, but it is clear that he is now no longer first choice, which must be difficult.

He may have put in few shaky performances, but when you are not playing regularly, that can happen, especially when there is so much scrutiny on Maguire.

I really think that price tag moving from Leicester to United a few years ago really did him no favours.