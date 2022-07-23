Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore issues this challenge for his players ahead of season opener

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has laid down the gauntlet, claiming his players have one final audition to try and earn a spot in his starting XI ahead of next week’s League One opener against Portsmouth.

The Owls are playing Wigan in a friendly on Saturday and Moore is using the fixture as an opportunity to get more of his squad as he looks to finalise plans ahead of the new season.

Despite mixed results in pre-season matches, Moore feels they are heading in the right direction ahead of next weeks encounter with Portsmouth.

Speaking to YorkshireLive about the opportunity his squad have, Moore said: “All of them (the players) are fighting to be in the first XI for the game against Portsmouth and it is still wide open because of the level of performances they have been putting in in pre-season.

“They have to continue that for the rest of this week and next week. None of them did themselves any harm at all the other night in terms of staking a claim in that starting XI.”

Moore has used pre-season to test the strength of his squad, playing against lower-league opposition, before increasing the difficulty of the sides they’ve come up against, something he feels has been important: “We played against lower league opposition at the start (of pre-season) to get some momentum.

“I have then stepped up the opposition in terms of the second part of pre-season. We have played Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, Rayo Vallecano and we have got Wigan to come on Saturday.”

It’s a big opportunity for a squad packed with talent after a positive transfer window as Moore looks to piece together a promotion challenge for the coming season.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have had an incredibly strong summer and they’ve needed to. You could argue the summer has been much more positive than last summer and it will be hard not to see them in the promotion hunt this season.

However, they will need a positive start to the season after a slow one last year and Moore will know that.

Challenging his players to impress him is the right thing to but only time will tell if they get the message. There’s enough strength in the Wednesday side now so places will be certainly up for grabs.