Latest News
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore issues harsh verdict on defeat
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted there were some harsh words said after his side’s hugely disappointing derby defeat to Barnsley.
Wednesday came into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Forest Green Rovers last weekend but were not at the same standard in this meeting with their Yorkshire rivals in a game could have seen them go top of League One.
Instead, it was Barnsley who were much the better side with Devante Cole crowning an impressive performance by putting the Reds in front in the first half.
Luke Thomas hit the bar before James Norwood doubled Barnsley’s lead with a header, his first touch after coming on as a substitute.
It was a poor performance from Wednesday with Moore revealing that ‘words’ were had in the dressing room after the game, as he told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Sometimes after the game, the emotions can be very raw. What I like to do is analyse the game and review it on Monday. If you give messages now, they can go in one ear and out the other.
“But there were a few words said after it. We have to analyse it. We weren’t good enough. We have to get back to work on Monday and readdress the issues that we had today to make sure they don’t keep happening.
“There were too many stray passes. We pride ourselves with the work we do with the ball. We couldn’t get going for whatever reason.”
Wednesday are fourth despite this defeat, four points from the automatic promotion places.
The Verdict
It was a bad day at the office for Sheffield Wednesday in a game where they struggled to match their rivals intensity.
Perhaps that’s more disappointing than the result for Moore. The fact that Barnsley were the better team, but Wednesday were just so far off it will leave everyone unsurprised by ‘words’ being had.
There’s an expectation surrounding the Owls this season and the players have to meet that. In this game, they didn’t.
That is something they will surely want to rectify quickly, when they travel to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.