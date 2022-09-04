Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore issues harsh verdict on defeat

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted there were some harsh words said after his side’s hugely disappointing derby defeat to Barnsley.

Wednesday came into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Forest Green Rovers last weekend but were not at the same standard in this meeting with their Yorkshire rivals in a game could have seen them go top of League One .

Instead, it was Barnsley who were much the better side with Devante Cole crowning an impressive performance by putting the Reds in front in the first half.

Luke Thomas hit the bar before James Norwood doubled Barnsley’s lead with a header, his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

It was a poor performance from Wednesday with Moore revealing that ‘words’ were had in the dressing room after the game, as he told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Sometimes after the game, the emotions can be very raw. What I like to do is analyse the game and review it on Monday. If you give messages now, they can go in one ear and out the other.

“But there were a few words said after it. We have to analyse it. We weren’t good enough. We have to get back to work on Monday and readdress the issues that we had today to make sure they don’t keep happening. “There were too many stray passes. We pride ourselves with the work we do with the ball. We couldn’t get going for whatever reason.”