Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore explains departures of first team duo

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has explained his decision to release Sam Hutchinson and Saido Berahino following the conclusion of the 2021/22 League One campaign.

Hutchinson and Berahino will depart the club at the end of their contracts next month, leaving some Wednesday fans angered at the decision. This is especially felt with Hutchinson, who has racked up over 200 appearances for the Owls across three spells.

Berahino made 31 appearances, scoring eight times and became a useful impact player for Wednesday. However, it wasn’t enough to convince the manager to keep him at the club beyond the season.

Speaking on the duo’s departures, Moore told The Examiner: “We just thought with the retained list that we put out there that it is time to keep this club moving forward.

“I thank all of the players’ for their efforts and contribution for the last campaign. They go with our absolute best wishes in terms of going forward. They know that. I have spoken to them all individually.

“We have got to keep moving forward here at Wednesday and that is always my mentality.”

Despite key players leaving, Moore was quick to update on the situation regarding incomings, explaining: “I have not stopped since the play-offs. I have had a couple of days just to give myself some reflection time.

“For me, I have continued working and I have found it quite therapeutic really in terms of getting the cogs back going and preparing again.

“We need to prepare and recruit in better to give ourselves a chance of being in it for the up-and-coming campaign.”

The Verdict

It was a huge surprise to see Hutchinson depart Hillsborough given his history with the club, but more so because of his versatility and reliability as well.

Berahino is perhaps less of a shock given the Owls are likely to refresh their forward options this summer.

However, Moore will know exactly what he needs going into next season and the players that have featured on the released list, have not featured consistently throughout the season.

It’s better Wednesday focus their budget on recruiting players who will have a bigger impact on the squad next season.