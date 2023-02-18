Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore drops potential Aden Flint hint amid loan from Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has dropped a potential hint over the future of Aden Flint amid his loan spell from Stoke City.

Flint joined the Owls on loan from the Potters and has been impressive in his four club appearances so far.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Stoke just happens to expire this summer, too, meaning he would be available for Sheffield Wednesday to sign on a free transfer.

Asked if there was a possibility of that, Darren Moore hinted that if he kept playing as he had done, a deal may well get done, suggesting ‘those things tend to take care of themselves’.

“I think he’s been exceptional since he has come in and he’s shown a level of experience, maturity, focus, precision. He’s a team player.” Moore explained to The Star.