Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore drops potential Aden Flint hint amid loan from Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has dropped a potential hint over the future of Aden Flint amid his loan spell from Stoke City.
Flint joined the Owls on loan from the Potters and has been impressive in his four club appearances so far.
The 33-year-old’s contract at Stoke just happens to expire this summer, too, meaning he would be available for Sheffield Wednesday to sign on a free transfer.
Asked if there was a possibility of that, Darren Moore hinted that if he kept playing as he had done, a deal may well get done, suggesting ‘those things tend to take care of themselves’.
“I think he’s been exceptional since he has come in and he’s shown a level of experience, maturity, focus, precision. He’s a team player.” Moore explained to The Star.
“But individually what he has brought us has been phenomenal in terms of being that central figure in the defensive line and contributing to the game, bringing a solidity to us. He’s been excellent.
“In terms of his stay going beyond, right now we are focused on where we are now. We don’t need to take our eyes on look beyond.
“If we continue to do what we’re doing and Flinty and a few others keep doing what they’re doing then those things tend to take care of themselves.”
The Verdict
Whether Sheffield Wednesday go on to win promotion, or not, this should certainly be a summer deal they’re looking into.
If they go up, Flint has Championship experience and could play a role in keeping them up.
Meanwhile, if they remain in the third tier, he has shown in his few performances so far he is a top defender at this level.
Of course, any deal has to be right financially for Wednesday, but this does seem like a deal that could get done this summer, and I think that Darren Moore’s comments certainly hinted towards that.