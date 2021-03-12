Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore addresses player situation ahead of Celtic move

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has claimed that Liam Shaw remains “100 perfect with this football club” despite signing a pre-contract with Celtic and added that the situation “was out of my control and remit”.

After having been linked with the Scottish giants for months, it was announced by Wednesday earlier this week that Shaw had penned a pre-contract with the Bhoys and would joining them when his deal with the Owls expires at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at Hillsborough, having featured 18 times for his boyhood club already this term as well as grabbing his first goal and first assist at senior level.

With Wednesday facing a relegation battle, Shaw could well play a key part in the club’s future before his summer exit.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Norwich City, Moore has indicated that the academy product remains part of his plans but revealed he had no control over his impending departure.

“It is something that was out of my control and remit,” said the Owls boss (via Yorkshire Live). “Liam is 100 percent with this football club and still has a part to play in this team for the remainder of the season.

“It is about the here and now. We have seen the commitment he has shown in the games he has played.

“He’s a fan of the club. His family has got huge respect and loyalty to the football club and he is no different.

“Every time he pulls on a Wednesday shirt he is committed to the cause. He is a top, talented young player. He will continue to work and give his all for the football club.”

The Owls are yet to win since Moore took charge at the start of the month, a run that has left them seven points back from safety – though they do have a game in hand over a number of the sides above them.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will surely be happy to hear Moore’s comments on Shaw, particularly those indicating the player will have a part to play moving forward and give his all for the shirt.

Losing the 20-year-old was a real blow because he’s shown what a bright prospect he is this term but if he can help them avoid relegation, then you feel he’ll leave on very good terms.

As expected, it seems as though the situation was already resolved before Moore arrived meaning he didn’t get a chance to try and persuade Shaw to stay.