Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore addresses Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United exit and reveals past conversations

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has issued his verdict on the sacking of Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic, revealing he was “quite surprised” when he heard the news.

Jokanovic only took charge in the summer but after a difficult start to the season, he departed yesterday and was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, who stepped up from his role as the Blades’ U23s boss.

It’s a move that has raised eyebrows throughout the EFL and one that has caught the attention of their cross-Sheffield rivals as well.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore provided his assessment on the decision to get rid of Jokanovic and revealed he’d spoken to the United boss on a number of occasions.

He said: “I was surprised by the news. We had a couple of conversations since the start of the season. We had been at a couple of events together and had had a chat.

“We shared views in terms of where he was at with his squad and the team. He was very optimistic, forward-thinking and looking forward to a challenging Championship season.

“When the news broke, I was quite surprised. They have made a change for what the club believe is right. He has moved on but I wish Paul and his staff all the very best. I know Paul or ‘Hecky’ very well.

“I will be sending him a message going forward. It settles everybody down and gives them the clear scope and continuity. I am pleased for Hecky going forward but I am disappointed to see one of my fellow managers lose their job.”

Heckingbottom’s first chance to impress in his new role will come at Bramall Lane on Sunday when the Blades host Bristol City.

Wednesday meanwhile will be hoping to make it three on the bounce in League One when they welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers to Hillsborough.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Moore’s insight into what has been going on at Wednesday’s local rivals.

There is no love lost between the two Sheffield clubs and their fanbases but it seems there was a positive relationship between the two managers, which is perhaps understandable as they’ve never come up against each other.

The Owls boss’ response likely echoes most people in that it did seem to come out of the blue despite the Blades struggles this season.

We’ve seen Jokanovic have shaky starts at Championship sides and after being given the time to turn things around, eventually secure promotion.

But he won’t get the chance to do that at Bramall Lane.