Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has delivered a clear and urgent call for improvement following his side’s emphatic 4-0 loss to Burnley.

The defeat at Turf Moor was the latest in a series of heavy setbacks against top-tier Championship opposition, highlighting the Owls' ongoing struggles against the division’s elite.

With Sunderland next on the fixture list, Rohl has made it abundantly clear that his team must respond decisively.

Danny Rohl demands a response ahead of Sunderland

“There is a reason why I said before that our first small goal is 50 points,” Rohl stated told the Sheffield Star post-match.

“After that, we can look for more. The second thing that I said before was that we should not look so closely at the table now. We can drop, we can come closer. My big wish and the big demand of my team is that we win a big game.”

Rohl’s comments underscore a growing frustration with Wednesday’s lack of cutting-edge in crucial moments.

“We have to invest and we must match the opponent in both boxes,” Rohl insisted. “If we can do this, we have a chance.”

His demand for investment is tactical - his side must demonstrate greater intensity, discipline, and decisiveness in both penalty areas if they are to turn performances into points.

Tactical shortcomings and a brutal fixture list

Sheffield Wednesday’s record against the Championship’s elite makes for grim reading. Their aggregate scoreline against the current top six stands at 17-0, a stark reminder of their inability to impose themselves against the league’s best.

Friday night’s defeat to Burnley was yet another example of how Wednesday’s failure to take their chances - and their vulnerability at the back - has repeatedly cost them dearly.

The fixture list ahead offers no respite. After hosting Sunderland, who dismantled them 4-0 earlier in the season, the Owls face a grueling run: a trip to Plymouth, an arduous midweek journey to Norwich City, and a home derby against Sheffield United.

The margins of error are razor-thin and any further slip-ups could prove catastrophic.

However, there are signs of hope. Wednesday convincingly defeated Plymouth 4-0 on the opening day and secured a solid 2-0 victory over Norwich earlier in the season.

These results indicate that Rohl’s side, when properly structured and clinical in front of goal, can compete at the top of this level.

But consistency has been the glaring issue, and their performances must now align with the demands of the Championship’s relentless pace.

Sheffield Wednesday’s last five games (source) Date Opposition Location Score Result 21.02 Burnley A 4-0 L 15.02 Coventry H 1-2 L 12.02 Swansea A 0-1 W 08.02 West Brom A 2-1 L 01.02 Luton H 1-1 D

A recurring theme throughout Wednesday’s season has been a sense of injustice - the belief that performances have not been accurately reflected in scorelines.

However, at this level, sentiment counts for little. Teams that fail to capitalise on key moments inevitably find themselves punished, particularly against the league’s top sides.

Rohl’s insistence on a more aggressive, clinical approach is a tactical necessity.

If Sheffield Wednesday are to halt their downward trajectory and prove their credentials under the lights at Hillsborough, they must seize control of critical moments.

The clash with Sunderland represents a pivotal opportunity to showcase resilience, tactical intelligence, and ruthlessness in front of goal.

Anything less, and their season’s ambitions will continue to slip further from reach.