Sheffield Wednesday boost as 26-year-old in line for Port Vale return

Sheffield Wednesday could be handed a boost ahead of the club’s game against Port Vale at the weekend, with Examiner Live reporting that George Byers could be fit to feature in the fixture.

The Owls have called upon the 26-year-old nine times so far this campaign, with seven of those coming as starts. He’s even chipped in with three goals and has been one of their most important players so far this campaign.

However, the midfielder has been unable to feature for Wednesday over the last two weeks due to injury and whilst the Owls have been just as solid without the player, they will no doubt want him back in the fold soon. It will give them more depth in the centre of the field and with an average rate of 0.45 goals or assists for a midfielder, would also add more goals too.

The good news for Darren Moore’s side then is that it seems he could be available for selection again against Port Vale this weekend. The club’s boss has claimed he has had a ‘full week to recover’ and it could mean that he is fit enough to play a part in their next League One outing then.

He might not get a guaranteed start though against Vale even if he is fit, with Will Vaulks stepping up to replace him and impressing. Against Wycombe, he had a 72% pass completion rate and had eleven passes into the final third, helping split open the Chairboys defence. When Byers does return then, he might not be guaranteed a starting berth.

The Verdict

It will be excellent news for Sheffield Wednesday to hear that George Byers could be available for selection again, especially with the start to the season he has had.

With the midfielder bagging goals and looking sharp in the centre of the field, it has been a blow to have to miss him over the last two fixtures. The only good news for the Owls is that they have enough squad depth in their team not to struggle, with Vaulks coming in and impressing.

Byers will surely remain a frequent member of the first-team and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get the nod from the off against Port Vale this weekend if he is fit. It would just be good to have the midfielder available again though as a matter of depth and so boss Darren Moore can rotate the team if needed.

He’s been a real star for Wednesday so far though, so it’ll be good to see him back in action again for the club soon.