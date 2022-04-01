Sheffield Wednesday boost as 24-year-old makes return

Sheffield Wednesday will go into this weekend’s clash against Wimbledon with even more strength and optimism thanks to the news that Olamide Shodipo is back from injury.

The 24-year-old has featured 13 times in the league for the Owls so far this campaign, with seven of those coming as starts. With just the one goal, it hasn’t been the best output from the player but it comes in a season when he has spent plenty of time out sidelined and without being in the team too.

He does have the capability to produce in this league though, as shown by his 13 goal contributions in 35 League One starts over the course of his career so far.

Now, he is back in the reckoning for the first-team and whilst he may not break into the starting eleven straight away, it will be a positive boost for Darren Moore to have another exciting option available to him.

With the Owls desperately chasing a spot back in the Championship – and with the side currently sat in sixth place, two points clear of seventh-placed Sunderland – he will need as many options and bodies fit as possible for the run-in and potentially for the play-offs too. This then, will come as positive news for the manager.

He could even feature as soon as this weekend too, with Moore telling The Star that Shodipo has ‘progressed well’ and that means he could soon be back on the pitch doing what he loves.

Moore said: “Yeah, he’s involved in the squad – I’ve named him in it tomorrow. He’s progressed really, really well.

“With Josh [Windass] having a little setback with his injury, it’s good to have Mide [Shodipo] back in and around it, especially off the left hand side. It’s great to have him back – he’s trained well this week.” The Verdict Olamide Shodipo might not have set the world alight yet this season but that doesn’t make him a bad player by any means and in fact, his return to the team will be great news for Wednesday. He does look an exciting player that is well capable of scoring and setting up goals. For Oxford he was electric and whilst he hasn’t reached the same heights yet this year, let’s not forget that he hasn’t been played as regularly and has been injured. The 24-year-old being back involved will be fantastic for everyone involved with the Owls. Moore needs as many men as he can to help his side to secure a place in the top six and then potentially help them to win it too. Now, they have that extra option – and it has come at a really great time in the campaign.