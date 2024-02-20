Although the transfer window shut at the beginning of February, there are still avenues that clubs across the EFL can explore to add further numbers to their ranks.

In the Championship and League One, there are a number of sides who are yet to be aware of what division they'll most likely be starting in next season, so it's imperative for their managers to add quality to their squads as and when they can via the free agents market.

Ravel Morrison's departure from D.C United

One man without a club at present is former Manchester United academy product, Ravel Morrison.

Having most recently featured for MLS outfit D.C United, Morrison is keen to rebuild his reputation throughout the remaining years of his career, having somewhat been left in the wilderness in the U.S. Capital.

He featured 14 times and scored 2 goals for the Audi Field outfit in the 2022 campaign, prior to the arrival of his former Manchester United teammate and Derby County boss, Wayne Rooney.

However, just two days before the beginning of the 2023 MLS season, it was revealed that Rooney had decided to axe the former West Ham midfielder from his squad, whilst remaining under contract, to prioritise other areas of his squad.

Although Rooney would leave D.C and endure an unsuccessful 13-week stint in charge of Birmingham City, Morrison still departed at the conclusion of the season, which has led to a number of clubs weighing up a move.

Ravel Morrison could be set for EFL return

TeamTalk have exclusively revealed the identity of three of those sides said to be interested, and they come in the form of Sheffield Wednesday, who are battling with Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United for his signature ahead of the final two-and-a-half months of their respective second and third tier campaigns.

The report states that Danny Rohl has been alerted towards Morrison's availability on a free transfer, in a deal that could bolster the Owls' chances of securing their Championship status in the weeks to come, having picked up two wins in their last three games against Birmingham City and Millwall.

January additions such as Ian Poveda from Leeds United and Ike Ugbo from Ligue 2 outfit Troyes, have made a significant impact in their short spells at Hillsborough to date, and the same would be expected of Morrison, who would add a steely but creative dimension to Wednesday's midfield.

His most recent spell at Championship level came at Pride Park, making 36 appearances and scoring four times as Derby were relegated as a result of a 21 point deduction. In his younger days, Morrison was also a second tier player through loan spells at Birmingham and QPR.

As for Bolton and Peterborough, this wouldn't be the only tussle the two sides are involved in, with both in the thick of a relentless race to reach the Championship.

Given his previous pedigree, many would argue that Morrison should be playing at a higher level, but due to his keenness to play regular football, it wouldn't be a bad option to consider at all. In fact, he would follow in the footsteps of Dwight Gayle, who has joined Morrison's former employers Derby County on a deal which could work out in the short-term.

Wanderers and Posh do possess a number of great creative outlets within their ranks, and Morrison's arrival to either London Road or the Toughsheet Community Stadium would send out a statement.

Could previous instances sway Morrison's thought process?

While all three clubs present their own challenges, two of them at least could sway Morrison's final decision.

Having previously been on the books of Sheffield United between 2019 and 2020, albeit only making one appearance, would he want to cross the Steel City divide?

Also, given Sir Alex Ferguson's previous comments about the 31-year-old's spell at Old Trafford, where the Scot claimed that Morrison would be "the best kid you'll ever see" as recited by Rio Ferdinand via TalkSport. Therefore, would he jump at the opportunity to work with Sir Alex's son, Darren, in rekindling Peterborough's promotion push, which has tailed off in recent weeks.

Either way, he's got a big decision to make, and there's every chance Morrison could be an EFL player once again.