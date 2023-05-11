Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards will be available for the League One play-off semi-finals in a blow to Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of reaching the final at Wembley, inews has reported.

The 20-year-old has been given clearance to feature by England U20s boss Ian Foster despite being selected for the U20s World Cup this summer.

Peterborough's final-day victory over Barnsley, coupled with Derby County's defeat at Hillsborough, means that Darren Ferguson's side snatched sixth place from the Rams.

Their two-legged semi-final against Wednesday gets underway at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday evening at 8pm. The decisive leg will be played at Hillsborough on Thursday 18th May, which is also an 8pm kick-off.

Bolton Wanderers host Barnsley at the UniBol in the first leg of the other semi-final on Saturday 13 May, which is a 3pm kick-off, before heading back to Oakwell for the decider on Friday 19th May at 8pm.

The winners of each tie will meet at Wembley for the League One play-off final on Monday 29th May, which is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Peterborough United play-off boost

Darren Moore should have nearly a full squad to call upon after some positive injury news, with George Byers seemingly the only missing player, but Peterborough have been handed a player boost as well.

According to a report from inews, Posh defender Edwards has been given the greenlight to feature in the play-offs despite being called up to the England U20 squad for this summer's tournament.

The 20-year-old will be allowed to link up with the rest of Foster's squad when his club season concludes, which could be as late as the end of the month if Peterborough make it to Wembley.

Edwards has been a regular fixture for the League One side this season.

The central defender has featured 42 times in total in 2022/23 and has missed just one league game since Ferguson returned to the Posh dugout in January this year.

The presence of the England age-group international, who continues to be linked with Premier League clubs, will give Peterborough a better chance of keeping the Wednesday forwards quiet across their two-legged tie.

The Posh may have lost at Hillsborough at the start of March but Moore will know not to underestimate their opponents, who beat them 2-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium in August.