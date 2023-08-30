With just two days to go until the transfer deadline in England, most Championship clubs are looking to bolster their squads in a significant way as it is their last chance - aside from free agents - to do deals until January.

And it appears that most of the 24 outfits are looking to bolster their attacking units in the next 48 or so hours in a bid to add more goals and creativity to their ranks.

One player who looks to be of interest to many is Canada international forward Liam Millar, who is currently plying his trade for Basel of the Swiss Super League.

Millar has spent a lot of his career in Britain though and according to Football Insider, no fewer than FIVE Championship clubs are plotting a move to bring him back to the United Kingdom.

Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Rotherham United, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday are all believed to be keen on landing the 23-year-old, who has amassed 21 caps for the Canada national team.

Who is Liam Millar?

Millar moved to England at the age of 13 when he was snapped up by Fulham having played youth football in Canada.

Three years later though in 2016, Millar swapped Craven Cottage for Anfield when joining the academy of Liverpool and in his first year with the Reds he scored six times at under-18's level.

Millar made his Canada senior debut in March 2018 at the age of just 18, but a Liverpool first-team debut wasn't forthcoming and in January 2019 he was loaned out to Kilmarnock of the Scottish Premiership, and although he scored just the once in 14 appearances for Killie it did not stop them from re-signing him at the start of the following campaign.

Finally making his debut for Liverpool in February 2020 in an FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury, Millar did not have much of a pathway through to the first-team at Anfield and after spending the second half of 2020-21 on loan at Charlton Athletic of League One, he signed for Basel permanently in the summer of 2021.

Scoring 10 goals and notching five assists in 46 appearances in his first season in Switzerland, Millar, who is primarily a left winger, couldn't back those numbers up in 2022-23 when scoring just the once from 46 matches played.

Millar has started in three out of Basel's first four league fixtures this season, but he could be brought back to England in the dying embers of the transfer window.

Which club would fit Liam Millar the best?

With plenty of teams said to be interested in Millar, he should have no shortage of options if he's keen on a Championship move.

Ideally though, Millar would head to a team that utilises wingers, which most of the clubs linked with his services do.

Preston North End are perhaps the outlier with Ryan Lowe somewhat wedded to his wing-backs system, but he even changed it up against Swansea this past weekend by switching to a 4-2-3-1 in the second half to great effect and with Lowe being a Liverpool fan, he will know all about the ex-Reds attacker.

Perhaps out of the clubs linked though, Millar would fit in best at a Rotherham or Sheffield Wednesday who are right now both struggling for a bit of creativity, but in truth he could end up at any one of the five outfits.