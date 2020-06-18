‘Sheffield Wednesday,’ ‘Birmingham’ – Where next for soon-to-be free agent? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have been rocked by the news that four senior players are not going to play the rest of the 2019/20 campaign, with attacking midfielder Jackson Irvine one of them.

The Australian international has been a key cog in Grant McCann’s side this season, and this undoubtedly comes as a blow to the Tigers who face a big battle to avoid the drop to League One.

With the news that Irvine is to become a free agent, many EFL clubs may be alerted to his availability, but who, if any, should be weighing up a move for the former Burton Albion star?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views on this…..

Jacob Potter

I think teams such as QPR and Birmingham City should be some of the clubs taking a punt on him.

The Hoops need additional depth in their midfield ranks ahead of next season, with Luke Amos set to return to Spurs from his loan spell with the club.

Whilst Birmingham could definitely benefit from adding a player of Irvine’s quality to their side, especially with Craig Gardner recently announcing that he will move into a coaching role at the club.

Irvine has been one of the few Hull City players to come away with any credit in recent seasons, and I’m expecting him to not be short of offers heading into the summer transfer window.

I can understand his thinking behind refusing to play on for the Tigers in the remainder of this year’s campaign, as he won’t want to risk injury before a move to another club.

Hull are certainly going to miss him, as he’s been a key player for Grant McCann’s side.

Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

George Dagless

There has to be a lot of clubs looking at him.

He’s an energetic presence in midfield and I’d not be shocked if half the division were looking at him, particularly if he is available on a free.

I don’t think those that go up this season will go for him, nor will he sign for any that drop but there are clubs set to lose players that will be in this league next season that need a bargain or two in the summer.

I look at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Birmingham that might be interested because they could well be looking to curtail some spending in the summer.

And, potentially, some that come up might be interested – though it depends where Irvine sees himself in terms of the Championship table, he’ll surely want to challenge at the higher end.

George Harbey

Irvine is a player who has been really impressive in the Championship at times, and on a free transfer, the 27-year-old could really be a shrewd addition for any side in the Championship.

He creates chances, he scores goals and he offers a spark in midfield, so there is a lot to like about the Australian international for sure.

He may not possess the same amount of flair as Ebere Eze, but if QPR are to lose their talisman this summer, which looks likely at the moment, then Irvine could offer some real depth in the middle of the park and provide them with that guile in the centre of midfield.

Birmingham City should also be interested especially if it’s on a free transfer, and if Nigel Clough takes the reins at St. Andrew’s, then he should definitely look to reunite with his former player given the success they had together at Burton.

There will be so many clubs queuing up for his signature, though, you would certainly imagine.