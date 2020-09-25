Sheffield Wednesday begin talks to seal transfer agreement for 25-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign Cardiff City utility player Callum Paterson, as per Yorkshire Live.

The 25-year-old is seemingly not at the forefront of Neil Harris’ plans at the Cardiff City Stadium this season, with the player yet to make an appearance for the Bluebirds.

Owls boss Garry Monk is looking for further reinforcements as he aims to mould a team that is capable of overturning their 12 point deficit and avoiding relegation.

Paterson is arguably one of the most versatile players in the EFL, with him able to operate in multiple positions – he has featured at full-back, in midfield and also as a striker in his professional career.

It’s probably the latter that the Owls are eyeing Paterson for, with the Yorkshire club in desperate need of additions in the striking department with Jordan Rhodes the only recognised senior striker at present.

The former Hearts man made 37 appearances for the Welsh side last season as the Bluebirds reached the play-offs, though his involvement this season has been sparse as a move away looks inevitable for the 25-year-old.

The verdict

Paterson is a useful player to have in your squad, as we know how long and arduous a Championship season can be so having a player who can fill in, in many positions will be very helpful as injuries begin to pile up.

I still feel the Owls should be looking to sign a natural striker as well as Paterson though, as they cannot rely on Rhodes as their only source of goals from up-top and desperately need to add some depth in that area.

The Scotsman has a strong work-ethic though and is not afraid to rough up and bully opposition defenders, his nous in attacking areas could provide perfect foil to Rhodes.