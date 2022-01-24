Sheffield Wednesday beat Championship clubs to Premier League transfer agreement

Sheffield Wednesday have ‘all but’ secured the signing of Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to the Sheffield Star.

As first reported by YorkshireLive last week, the Owls had entered into negotiations with the Gunners to secure a loan move for the 20-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign at Championship outfit Blackpool.

John-Jules went goalless in 11 second tier appearances for the Seasiders and with first-team opportunities limited at Bloomfield Road, Arsenal decided to recall him from his stint in Lancashire.

The striker is set to head back north but to Yorkshire though to bolster Wednesday’s attack and link up with a manager in Darren Moore that he already knows well.

It was Moore who gave the young forward his second opportunity in the EFL when he managed Doncaster Rovers – a club he scored five times in 18 appearances for.

And it has been reported that Wednesday have fended off interest from the Championship and from clubs overseas for the services of John-Jules, and it has been stated by the Star that the influence of Moore is the main reason for the deal happening.

The Verdict

Even though he didn’t have the best of times at Blackpool, the arrival of John-Jules at Hillsborough could be an exciting one.

Moore clearly got something out 0f him at the Keepmoat Stadium and he will offer both pace and finishing ability in abundance.

That will mean he offers something different to the rest of the Owls frontline and a little bit more mobility as well.

He’s also very highly-rated in the England setup as evidenced by his two caps in 2021 for the under-21’s, so this could be a great platform for him to showcase his abilities.