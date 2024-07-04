Highlights Brentford's Myles Peart-Harris eyed by Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, and Oxford United for loan.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has experience in the Championship and made three Premier League appearances.

Peart-Harris' development is key, and Brentford may sanction another loan move for the young talent.

Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Oxford United are all keen on signing Brentford attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris on loan ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old spent over a decade in the Chelsea academy before making the switch across London to join the Bees in 2021 in search of a clearer path to the first-team.

However, whilst Peart-Harris has featured in Thomas Frank’s side, including making three Premier League appearances, he has struggled to nail down a place in the squad.

Myles Peart-Harris Career Stats So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Brentford 7 - - Forest Green Rovers (loan) 47 6 4 Portsmouth (loan) 12 2 -

Therefore, a few loan moves have been sorted in recent seasons, with the player spending the 2022/23 campaign at Forest Green Rovers when they were in League One.

Another stint in the third tier was sorted in January, as Peart-Harris linked up with Portsmouth in January, as he made 12 appearances, scoring twice, as they won promotion to the Championship.

Myles Peart-Harris transfer latest

And, it seems as though another temporary switch is on the cards, as Football Insider has revealed that Wednesday, Swansea and Oxford are all looking to sign Peart-Harris ahead of the new Championship season.

They state that the trio have all ‘made enquiries’ to Brentford, and it’s likely the top-flight side will sanction another move for Peart-Harris, as it’s seen as the best step for his development.

He still has a year left on his contract with the Bees, and they have the option to extend that by a further 12 months, so a good year in the Championship could mean Peart-Harris comes into Frank’s thinking.

Myles Peart-Harris could excel in the Championship

It’s no surprise to see that there are three clubs keen on doing a deal for Peart-Harris, as he is a player who has all the tools to do well in the second tier.

Physically, he should be able to compete, as he is tall and powerful, so there won’t be any doubt about how he copes with the intensity of the league.

Of course, there are areas of his game that he needs to improve, but he has decent technical ability and he is an attacking midfielder who will look to chip in with goals.

He was inconsistent at Portsmouth, but he showed signs of his quality, and you have to remember that he is still very young.

These clubs clearly see someone with big potential, and it could be a case that, in the right environment, he thrives and starts to show what he can do on a regular basis.

Wednesday, Swansea and Oxford aren’t clubs with the biggest budgets in the Championship, so they have to look for loans, and Peart-Harris is someone who fits the bill in terms of what they want in both the profile of player and the financial side of things.

Myles Peart-Harris could have a big transfer decision to make

Brentford will have a clear plan in mind for the player, but they will also let him decide on his next move, and it will be interesting to see where Peart-Harris does end up.

Related Barry Bannan makes bold Danny Röhl, Sheffield Wednesday transfer claim The pair recently extended their stays at Hillsborough following their great relegation escape.

It seems inevitable that he will leave the Bees this summer, and it’s a critical stage in the career of the player, who needs to ensure he gets game time and the sort of coaching that can help him develop.

As mentioned, all three clubs seem good options on paper, and you would expect some movement on this pretty quickly if Brentford are happy with the terms put to them.