Barry Bannan has warned Sheffield United that Sheffield Wednesday will "come out all guns blazing" in Sunday's Steel City derby.

The Blades are competing for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, and won the reverse fixture between these two heated rivals at Bramall Lane earlier in the campaign.

But Sheffield Wednesday are still in the mix for a play-off place, and will go into this weekend sitting five points outside the top six with nine games still to play.

The Owls have not earned a win over their local rivals since 2012, claiming a 1-0 victory when both sides were competing in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United - Last 5 meetings Date Ground Winner (Scoreline) 10 Nov 2025 Bramall Lane Sheffield United (1-0) 04 Mar 2019 Hillsborough Draw (0-0) 09 Nov 2018 Bramall Lane Draw (0-0) 12 Jan 2018 Bramall Lane Draw (0-0) 24 Sep 2017 Hillsborough Sheffield United (4-2)

Barry Bannan issues Sheffield United warning

Bannan has claimed that Danny Rohl’s side should avoid getting caught in the noise of such a big game.

However, he’s warned the Blades that they will be going all out in order to claim a very valuable win for their supporters.

"Both teams are dying to win and put everything on the line," said Bannan, via the BBC.

"I think the most important thing is to stick to the game plan and not get caught up with the noise from outside and whoever does that best will come away with the points.

"People say it's just another game but it's not, it means more to the people in Sheffield so we know what's at stake.

“Obviously the first game was a close one that they nicked in the end.

"We're back at our place now and we'll come out all guns blazing to try and win the game because it would be a massive three points for us to try and get where we're wanting to."

Sheffield Wednesday will go into this weekend sitting 11th in the Championship table, while Chris Wilder’s side are second, two points behind leaders Leeds United.

Sheffield United will be under pressure to get a result

Sheffield United are under greater pressure this weekend given Burnley are breathing down their necks in third.

This could play into Sheffield Wednesday’s hands, particularly given this fixture is taking place in their stadium.

This will be a big contest and could have huge ramifications in the top two and top six race given how few games are remaining.

A win for Rohl’s side could put them right back in the mix for a play-off place, but they will have to be at their best in order to get a result against an in-form Sheffield United.