Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's victory against Rotherham is a much-needed boost for the team, giving them their first win of the season and closing the gap to safety to just three points.

Josh Windass, a key player for Wednesday last season, expressed his relief and delight at the victory but also admitted his frustration at not scoring.

Despite the win, Sheffield Wednesday is still at the bottom of the Championship table, but there are signs of improvement under new manager Rohl and upcoming winnable games that could turn their season around.

Sheffield Wednesday earned a massive win on Sunday afternoon to end their poor run of form.

The Owls remain bottom of the Championship table, but have moved to within eight points of safety with their first victory of the campaign.

A brace courtesy of Michael Smith gave the hosts all three points against Rotherham United, with the gap between the teams now just three points.

Wednesday ended an 11-hour goal drought in the 11th minute, and Smith made it 2-0 before half-time.

This could be the result Wednesday needed to turn their season around, as defeat would have surely consigned the team to relegation given the gap to safety already.

How have Sheffield Wednesday reacted to the Rotherham win?

Josh Windass posted a message to social media expressing his relief and delight at Wednesday finally earning a victory this season.

However, he also admitted his own frustration at not being able to get on the score sheet once again.

“Finally the performance turned into a win,” wrote Windass, via Instagram.

“Long time coming, and plenty more to come.

“Forgot how to score but f*** it.”

Teammate Barry Bannan responded with a message of support, claiming that the goals will come if he keeps performing.

“Well done ma man it’s coming keep going,” replied Bannan.

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table?

Windass was a crucial player for the Owls last season as they gained promotion from League One under Darren Moore.

The forward scored 11 times from 34 appearances as the Yorkshire outfit finished third in the table, securing promotion via the play-offs.

But the 29-year-old has yet to score from 10 appearances in the second tier so far this term, contributing just one assist.

Windass previously scored 12 goals from 50 appearances in the Championship for Wednesday in seasons prior.

Rohl’s side is still 24th in the table despite earning a victory on Sunday, with QPR and Rotherham occupying the other places in the relegation zone.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Wednesday have just six points from their opening 14 games, with Huddersfield Town sitting in 21st with 14.

The new coach will be hoping that this result can kick start their season as they look to fight against relegation back to League One.

Rohl has only overseen three games in charge since replacing Xicso Munoz, winning one and losing two.

Munoz lasted just a few months at the helm of the Wednesday side, with poor results leading to his dismissal earlier this month.

Next up for the Owls is a trip to face managerless Bristol City on 4 November.

Will this victory kick start Sheffield Wednesday’s season?

This is a big monkey off their back now that they finally have a victory.

The team needs to carry this momentum into their next games, as a run of wins could ease the pressure on their relegation battle significantly.

Their upcoming schedule does include a couple of winnable games, so this could be a massively important stretch of the term for the club.

It was a good performance against Rotherham and there are now some encouraging signs emerging under new manager Rohl, so perhaps there is still some hope for the Owls for this campaign.